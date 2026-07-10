Namibian, Chinese Firms Sign Clean Energy Joint Venture

President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has toured the China General Nuclear (CGN) Power Corporation in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, as part of her State Visit to the People’s Republic of China. Namibia's president was accompanied by the First Gentleman, members of the Namibian delegation, and was received by the leadership of CGN and members of the Chinese delegation before being briefed on the corporation’s operations and its role in advancing clean energy solutions.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Friday witnessed the signing of an agreement between Namibia's Okaparwa Investment CC and China's Sany Energy Equipment Co Ltd during her state visit to China.

The agreement establishes a joint venture focused on clean energy and the oil and gas sector, with the partners committing to value addition, natural resource beneficiation, technology transfer, skills development and the development of local manufacturing capacity in Namibia.

The partnership is expected to support industrialisation, attract investment, create jobs and contribute to Namibia's long-term economic transformation in line with the development agenda of the eighth administration.

The signing forms part of Nandi-Ndaitwah's official visit to China, where she is seeking to deepen economic cooperation and secure investment partnerships between the two countries.

"This partnership is a practical step towards Namibia's industrialisation and economic transformation. It reflects our commitment to value addition, skills development, technology transfer and the creation of sustainable jobs for Namibians," reads a Presidency statement.