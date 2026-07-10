Nigerian Startup Helps Young Africans Find Mental Health Support

SereniMind gives young Africans personalised wellness advice through AI and helps them find qualified mental health professionals and book appointments safely.

The Nigerian startup says it has reached more than 300,000 young people and plans to expand through partnerships across Africa.

A Nigerian startup is using artificial intelligence to make mental health support easier for young Africans to reach.

SereniMind gives users personalised wellness advice through an AI chatbot. It also helps them find qualified mental health professionals and book appointments.

The platform was founded in 2024 by chief executive Ridwan Oyenuga.

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SereniMind offers educational resources, self-help tools, community activities and professional support for young people.

"Our mission is to make wellbeing support more accessible, affordable and stigma-free for young people across Africa through technology, advocacy and partnerships," Oyenuga told Disrupt Africa.

He started the company after seeing more young Africans struggling with their wellbeing and finding too little support.

Oyenuga said many mental health startups in Africa mainly focus on clinical care.

SereniMind takes a wider approach by combining education, digital support, community projects, advocacy and access to professionals.

The AI chatbot gives users personalised wellness recommendations. It does not replace therapists.

Users who need more support can search for mental health professionals and book appointments through the platform.

Oyenuga said students, young professionals and organisations working with young people have responded well.

"We've reached more than 300,000 young people through mental health awareness campaigns, community engagement and digital wellbeing initiatives across Africa," he said.

He also said SereniMind's campaigns and partnerships have generated more than 100 million media and digital impressions.

Those figures come from the startup.

SereniMind has mainly been funded by Oyenuga and money made by the business. It has also received grants and support from partners.

Most of its work has taken place in Nigeria, but its campaigns and digital projects have reached other African countries.

Oyenuga said the startup wants to expand into east, west and southern Africa through partnerships shaped for local communities.

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SereniMind currently earns money through wellbeing services, partnerships and referral services.

It is also developing premium services.

For now, Oyenuga said the company is focused on growth, impact, partnerships and improving its products.