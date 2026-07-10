West Africa: BRVM Sees Notable Upward Moves - Ecobank Transnational Inc Leads With +36.17 Percent Gain

The Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM) has recently showcased dynamic activity, with four key stocks registering significant upward price movements over the past seven days. These notable shifts provide valuable insights for investors tracking opportunities across African markets.

Leading the pack is Ecobank Transnational Inc (ETIT), which experienced a remarkable surge of +36.17% in just seven days, with its current price standing at 64 XOF. This strong performance underscores investor confidence and active trading in one of the region's prominent financial institutions. Over the past 30 days, ETIT's stock has even seen an impressive +100% increase, currently boasting a market capitalization of 1.16 trillion XOF.

Another significant mover is Coris Bank International (CBIBF). The stock climbed +23.84% over the past week, reaching a current price of 29610 XOF. Coris Bank International holds a market capitalization of 947.52 billion XOF, reflecting robust interest in the banking sector.

Société Générale Côte d'ivoire (SGBC) also reported a positive week, with a +5.41% increase in its share price, now at 39000 XOF. With a market capitalization of 1.21 trillion XOF, SGBC continues to be a key player on the BRVM.

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Lastly, Total Senegal (TTLS) saw its stock price rise by +5.32% over the seven-day period, trading at 4260 XOF. The company's market capitalization stands at 138.78 billion XOF, demonstrating steady growth.

These recent price movements on the BRVM indicate a vibrant market environment and present compelling considerations for investors looking to diversify their portfolios within #AfricanMarkets. Daba Finance provides timely data and insights to help you navigate these opportunities.

Disclaimer: This information is for educational purposes only and not financial advice.

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