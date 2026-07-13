Nigeria: In Game Changer for Tinubu's Anti-Terrorism War, Troops Reject Deal, Storm Oyo Forest, Rescue Victims

Some interesting details, last night, emerged on a few of the intrigues that went into the eventual release of the kidnapped Oyo State students and their teachers, who spent some 57 days in their kidnappers' den.

In what has turned out a major boost to president Bola Tinubu's anti-terrorism war, security agencies, hinted that they rejected an offer by terrorists to exchange their wives and children for the 39 abducted schoolchildren and seven teachers, opting instead for a military assault that culminated in the successful rescue of the victims.

Besides, the decision to invade the forest where the captives were being kept was influenced by lessons learnt from the death in captivity of retired Gen. Abubakar Rabbe, after prolonged negotiations, security sources said.

The hostages, who were abducted on May 15, 2026, from Ahoro Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, regained their freedom on July 10 during a coordinated operation involving the military and the Department of State Services (DSS).

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One of the abducted teachers, Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, was however killed while in captivity.

Security sources explained that the breakthrough followed weeks of painstaking intelligence gathering during, which DSS operatives tracked and arrested several wives and children of the kidnappers in different communities and cities across the country.

According to the sources, the operation was personally coordinated by a senior DSS official after security forces had sealed off the terrorists' escape routes and effectively surrounded their hideout inside the National Park forest.

The arrested family members were subsequently moved to Abuja, where the women were interrogated in accordance with investigative procedures.

The sources disclosed that recordings of the interrogations somehow found their way to the kidnappers, unsettling the terrorists and dramatically changing the tone of negotiations.

"The kidnappers suddenly became more responsive. They abandoned their earlier hardline position and started making frequent contact instead of disappearing after making demands," one of the sources said.

According to the sources, the terrorists subsequently proposed releasing the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in exchange for the release of their wives and guarantees of safe passage.

The proposal was immediately rejected by security agencies, it was learnt.

Instead, the kidnappers were informed that the victims must first be released unconditionally, while they would either surrender peacefully or face arrest or possible elimination during military operations.

Investigators believed the arrest of the terrorists' family members significantly reduced the likelihood that the abductors would harm the hostages, fearing possible consequences for their own relatives.

The sources said the strategy was also consistent with President Bola Tinubu's directive that Nigeria should neither pay ransom nor negotiate with terrorists.

Before softening their position, the kidnappers had demanded the release of detained terrorist commanders, payment of ransom, two Hilux vehicles and the implementation of Sharia related laws as conditions for freeing the victims.

Specifically, they sought the release of Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara'a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al Nigeri.

Both men were identified by security agencies as leaders of Jama'atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fi Biladis Sudan (Ansaru), the Al Qaeda linked breakaway faction of Boko Haram, and were arrested by DSS operatives last year.

Even while contacts with the terrorists continued, security forces steadily tightened the noose around the hideout.

A source familiar with the operation disclosed that the final order to storm the camp was issued on Thursday night after fresh intelligence confirmed that the abducted schoolchildren and teachers were no longer being used as human shields.

The source said the assault was swift, carefully coordinated and backed by overwhelming firepower, catching the terrorists completely off guard.

Security sources added that in the weeks leading to the operation, troops had repeatedly engaged the terrorists in gun battles designed to weaken their fighting capability and exhaust their ammunition.

"When the final operation commenced, the resistance was significantly lower than anticipated because they had already been weakened," another source said.

The operation resulted in the killing of scores of terrorists, while eight suspected kidnappers were arrested. Although members of the rescue team suffered casualties, all the surviving schoolchildren and teachers were rescued safely.

The sources said the decision to end negotiations and launch the final assault was heavily influenced by the experience from the abduction of retired General Abubakar Rabbe in Katsina State.

According to them, the DSS had earlier recommended a military operation against the kidnappers holding the retired general and his wife after concluding that it offered the best opportunity for their rescue.

However, the recommendation was not adopted because authorities believed negotiations could secure their release. Rabbe later died in captivity after reportedly developing a medical condition.

Security officials said the outcome strengthened the conviction among security agencies that prolonged negotiations with heavily armed terrorist groups could increase the risks to hostages, whereas carefully planned intelligence-driven rescue operations often offered better prospects for success.

With the successful rescue of the Oriire victims and the arrest of several suspects, investigations are continuing.

Security sources said children of the suspects who committed no offence would be released, while any of the wives found to have actively participated in the kidnappings or other terrorist activities would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The sources added that the operation underscored the increasing reliance of Nigerian security agencies on intelligence led counterterrorism operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks rather than merely responding to attacks after they occur.

Details of How Arrests of Terrorists' Families, Death of Syndicate Forced Rescue

The eventual and safe release of children and teachers abducted by Ansaru terrorists in Oyo State was achieved through sustained military pressure that combined intelligence-led operations, logistics denial, the dismantling of terrorist support networks and coordinated inter-agency action, THISDAY has learnt.

A source privy to the operations, who spoke to THISDAY on strict condition of anonymity, disclosed that the mission lasted more than six weeks from planning to execution and saw the death of eight terrorists as well as arrests of 42 members of their families.

Involved in the operation were the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service (SBS), Defence Headquarters, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the Joint Interagency Task Force and military formations already operating in the area.

According to the source, the deployment of the Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service and critical intelligence provided by ONSA proved to be the turning point in the operation.

"The Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service was a critical enabler of the operation. In addition, the intelligence provided by ONSA was vital. Both became the game changers when they came into the operation," the source said.

The source explained that before troops were deployed, security agencies spent about two weeks conducting Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield (IPB), mapping the forest and attempting to establish the terrorists' exact location.

However, the terrorists deliberately selected one of the deepest and thickest sections of Oyo National Forest, where the dense tree canopy prevented Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets, including aircraft, drones and thermal imaging systems, from detecting their hideout.

"The canopy was so thick that if you were there during the day, you would think it was night. They also kept the children inside a cave," the source disclosed.

The breakthrough came after intelligence operatives realised the terrorists had to leave their hideout at intervals to access satellite communication signals because the forest canopy blocked effective connectivity.

Security agencies began intercepting those communications and identified the elevated locations used by the terrorists, which subsequently became key operational targets.

The operation involved troops advancing from different directions while relying on signals intelligence, aerial surveillance and local intelligence provided by hunters and other persons familiar with the terrain.

According to the source, the difficult terrain meant soldiers sometimes trekked more than 20 kilometres daily because vehicles could not operate inside the virgin forest.

As troops advanced, they occupied communication points used by the terrorists while aerial bombardments gradually restricted the group's movement.

The source said authorities also cut off the terrorists' logistics by imposing curfews on surrounding communities and closing markets, disrupting food supplies and support reaching the group.

Intercepted communications further enabled security agencies to identify relatives, associates and collaborators linked to the terrorists across neighbouring communities as well as Adamawa, Sokoto and Niger States.

"We systematically arrested associates and members of their support network," the source said.

The source added that security forces also intercepted nearly 300 cattle allegedly belonging to a supporter transporting them from Niger State towards the forest, saying intelligence indicated the livestock owner was assisting the terrorists.

Authorities also identified houses linked to members of the network, shutting some and demolishing others as part of efforts to dismantle the group's support structure.

Contrary to speculation that ransom was paid, the source insisted that Ansaru never demanded money for the hostages.

"Ansaru never asked for ransom. They are an ideologically driven group. Their only demand was the release of their leader," the source said.

Although intelligence eventually identified the probable location where the children were being held, the source said military commanders decided against a direct assault because of the risks to the hostages.

Instead, security forces sustained military, financial and psychological pressure until the terrorists' support structure weakened and several of their fighters were killed or fled the forest.

As pressure mounted, the source said the terrorists eventually initiated contact with security agencies and agreed to release the hostages.

The children and their teachers were later abandoned at Esiele, where security forces safely recovered them.

The source said the operation's deliberate pace reflected the military's determination to prioritise the safety of the hostages, noting that every stage of the mission was planned to minimise the risk of casualties among the children and their teachers.

Meanwhile, Nigerians from all walks of life have continued to hail the federal government and the security agencies for a job well done in the eventual release of the abductees.

Sanwo-Olu: Rescue if Proof of Tinubu's Commitment to Insecurity, Protecting Lives

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the successful rescue of schoolchildren and teachers kidnapped in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, saying it was proof of President Bola Tinubu's commitment to tackling insecurity and protecting Nigerian lives.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu expressed relief and joy over the development.

The governor praised the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies that worked to secure the release of the victims.

He also extended solidarity to his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, and the people of Ogbomoso, saying the successful operation has restored hope not just to the affected families, but to residents across the Southwest and the nation at large.

"The rescue is a big relief and shows the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's administration to the war against insecurity. I commend the tireless efforts and resilience of our gallant security operatives who made this possible. I equally rejoice with the people of Oyo State, particularly the residents of Ogbomoso on this great news," he said.

Adeleke: It's Cheering News for Nigeria

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the successful rescue of the pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo State, describing their unconditional release as cheering news for the nation.

Adeleke also praised the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for the professionalism, resilience and coordination that culminated in the safe release of the victims after weeks of painstaking operations.

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Adeleke said the development underscored the importance of sustained synergy among the nation's security institutions in confronting terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.

"I congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and my brother Governor Seyi Makinde on the successful rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State. Their safe return is a great relief to their families and indeed to all Nigerians.

"I also commend the Nigerian Army, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the Defence Headquarters, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies whose coordinated efforts made this success possible."

The governor particularly applauded the security forces for conducting the operation with professionalism and restraint, ensuring the victims were safely released while dismantling the criminal network responsible for the abduction.

He also paid tribute to security personnel who made sacrifices in the course of the operation, praying for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for those injured.

Ooni: It's Demonstration of FG's Devotion

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has commended President Bola Tinubu, the Oyo State Government and Nigeria's security agencies for the rescue of the schoolchildren and teachers, saying it was a demonstration of their commitment of security of life and property.

According to a statement, weekend, by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni's Palace, Otunba Moses Olafare, Ooni described the safe return of the victims as a significant relief to their families and a demonstration of the commitment of the federal government and security agencies towards protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Ooni praised the professionalism, bravery and dedication displayed by the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies involved in the rescue operation.

He also commended President Tinubu for providing the needed leadership and support that facilitated the successful operation, while appreciating the Oyo State Government, traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders for their roles in ensuring the safe return of the victims.

He congratulated the parents, guardians and loved ones of the rescued pupils and teachers, noting that their reunion marked the end of a painful period of anxiety, prayers and uncertainty.

"The successful rescue of the Oriire schoolchildren and teachers is a welcome development and a testament to what can be achieved when government institutions, security agencies and communities work together towards a common goal.

"I commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Oyo State Government and our gallant security personnel for their commitment and determination in ensuring that these innocent children and their teachers return safely to their families.

"The courage and professionalism demonstrated by our security agencies during this operation deserve commendation. Their efforts have restored hope and reaffirmed the importance of collective responsibility in addressing the security challenges facing our nation," Ooni said.

Alausa: It's Moment of Great Relief

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has applauded President Bola Tinubu for the safe rescue of pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, saying it was a moment of great relief for the nation.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Ikharo Attah, the minister described the operation as a proof of the federal government's commitment to protecting Nigerian children.

"The successful rescue of these innocent children and their teachers is a moment of great relief for the nation. It reflects the determination of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to protect the lives of Nigerians," Alausa said.

He also commended the Oyo State Government under Governor Seyi Makinde for cooperating with security agencies and for pledging support for the welfare, rehabilitation and reintegration of the victims with their families.

The Minister extended appreciation to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force, and other intelligence agencies involved in the operation. He credited their "professionalism, courage, coordination and sacrifice" for the successful rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators without harm to the victims.

"On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Education, I congratulate Mr. President on this important achievement. I also commend the Oyo State Government for its support and commitment throughout this difficult period," he added.

CAN Celebrates, Demands Freedom for All

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has hailed the rescue of pupils, teachers and other victims abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, even as it urged the federal government to sustain the momentum until every Nigerian still held by kidnappers was freed.

In a statement yesterday by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association described the rescue as a "victory worth celebrating" and an indication that sustained security efforts could yield results.

Okoh thanked God for preserving the lives of the rescued victims and commended President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), intelligence agencies, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilantes for their roles in the successful operation.

He also applauded Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for standing by the affected families throughout the period and for pledging rehabilitation support for the rescued victims.

"For the children, who have returned, for the teachers reunited with their families and for parents whose tears have turned to joy, we give God all the glory," Okoh stated.

Wabara Commends FG, Makinde, Security

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has commended the federal government, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the security agencies for the rescue and safe return of teachers and school children who were abducted in Orire, Oyo State.

In a statement, the former senate President saluted the courage, gallantry, display of professionalism and strategic synergy among the security agencies in overwhelming the abductors and rescuing the school children and their teachers.

"The Board specially commends Governor Makinde for his unrelenting efforts and exceptional show of leadership, especially in providing the essential administrative support for the required tactical synergy of operation that led to the successful rescue.

"While rejoicing with the families of the rescued children and their teachers for their safe return, the BoT charges the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards the rescue of other Nigerians including children and women who were abducted in other parts of the country." Wabara said.

Olawepo-Hashim: This is Proof Nigeria's Security Has Capacity to Defeat Criminals

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has commended Nigeria's security agencies for the rescue of the kidnap victims, saying the operation was proof the country's security forces possessed the capacity to defeat criminal gangs when given consistent political support.

In a statement, weekend, Olawepo-Hashim described the rescue as a significant victory for the nation and argued that Nigeria's security challenges stemmed less from the competence of its armed forces than from the need for sustained political direction and unwavering leadership.

"We have never doubted the ability of Nigeria's Defence Forces to secure the country. What has often been lacking is clarity of purpose and unwavering political leadership," he said, adding that criminals could be defeated with Strong Political Backing.

Kwara PDP Lauds FG, Oyo State

Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has lauded the federal government and the Oyo State government on the successful joint security efforts that led to the rescue of the 44 Orirre abductees from Oyo State.

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The party, however, urged the federal and state governments to use the successful rescue of the affected abductees to free the 179 kidnapped victims of Woro community in Kaiama local government area of the state.

Over 179 Woro children and pregnant women in Kaiama local government area of the state were kidnapped by suspected bandits on February 3, 2026 and since then they have been in captivity.

It's exactly 159 days now that these citizens have been abandoned in the forest without freedom

A statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by the PDP signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olusegun Adewara, expressed displeasure over the alleged action of the state government towards the Woro tragedy and the plight of hundreds of other victims of kidnapping and bandit attacks across the state and leaving the affected communities feeling abandoned and vulnerable.

The statement stated: "Our party is worried that while Oyo people celebrate the return of their citizens, Kwara State is left mourning.

"We cannot help but compare the Oyo success to the situation in Kwara, where about 179 innocent people abducted in Woro, Kaiama LGA, have been left in the kidnappers' den since February 3, 2026.

"Today makes it exactly 158 days that these citizens have been abandoned in the forest, completely ignored by Governor AbdulRazaq's led government.

"The successful rescue in Oyo did not happen by accident. It happened because Governor Seyi Makinde showed true leadership, made the crisis his top priority, and worked closely with the Federal Government and security agencies.

"In sharp contrast, the government in Kwara has failed to face the issue of insecurity with the same energy, honesty, and determination needed to bring our people back home.

"Instead of fighting bandits, this administration treats anyone who points out its failures as an enemy, using state institutions to hunt down and silence dissenting voices.

"Kwarans will not forget how elderly women from Ifelodun, who were peacefully protesting and begging the government to rescue their kidnapped loved ones, were brutally assaulted and humiliated right in front of the Government House, Ilorin while the police and security operatives watched.

"In Oyo State, when protesters led by activist VeryDarkMan took to the streets, Governor Makinde did not send thugs to beat them.

"Instead, he joined them physically, explained the government's efforts, and gave them his word. This shows that a determined leader sees critics as partners in progress, not as criminals to be thrown into a jail cell.

"We challenge Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to see this development as a wake-up call and immediately rescue the Woro children and pregnant women."

CNG Hails Rescue, Prays for Borno Pupils

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has commended the successful rescue of the schoolchildren abducted in Oyo State, but demanded swift action to free abducted Borno pupils

The coalition also described the operation as proof that coordinated security efforts, effective intelligence gathering and strong political will could deliver positive results in the fight against insecurity.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the group praised the gallantry and professionalism of security agencies, intelligence operatives and all those involved in securing the children's release.

According to the coalition, the rescue offered renewed hope to Nigerians battling widespread insecurity and violent crimes across the country.

Charanchi said: "We commend the gallantry and professionalism of the security agencies, intelligence services, and all those whose efforts contributed to the safe recovery of the children.

"Their dedication offers a glimmer of hope to Nigerians amid ravaging insecurity and violence. While celebrating this success, CNG is deeply concerned that schoolchildren abducted in Borno State on the same day are yet to regain their freedom.

"Every Nigerian child deserves equal protection regardless of geography, ethnicity, religion, or social status. The pain of parents in Borno is no less than that of parents in Oyo."

Oyintiloye: It Gives Hope for Safer Nigeria

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has said the successful rescue of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, has boosted public confidence in President Bola Tinubu's administration and strengthened prospects for economic growth and national stability.

Oyintiloye made the remarks while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Osogbo. He said the operation had also neutralised attempts to politicise the incident.

The former lawmaker commended President Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for securing the safe release of the victims.

He described the operation as proof of Nigeria's capacity to defeat terrorism and other violent crimes, while praising the courage and resilience of the pupils and their teachers during the ordeal.

Oyintiloye, however, urged governments at all levels to strengthen the nation's security architecture through improved intelligence gathering, enhanced inter-agency collaboration and proactive responses to emerging threats.