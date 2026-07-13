Nigeria: Govt Breaks Ground On 12mw Solar Mini-Grids to Electrify 13,000 Homes

The federal government has commenced the development of four solar hybrid mini-grid projects in Rivers State that will provide reliable electricity to more than 13,492 households, businesses and public institutions, further accelerating Nigeria's drive towards universal energy access and sustainable economic growth.

The projects, with a combined capacity of 11.9MWp, are being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) under the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) Programme, with support from the World Bank.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, represented by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, described the projects as a clear demonstration of the productive collaboration between the Federal and Rivers State Governments.

She expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for extending the benefits of the Renewed Hope Agenda to the people of Rivers State through strategic investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

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In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency, Dr. Abba Aliyu, said the projects reaffirm the Federal Government's commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian community is left behind because of its location.

According to him, the mini-grids will deliver clean, reliable and affordable electricity that will stimulate businesses, strengthen healthcare and education services, create jobs and improve livelihoods across the beneficiary communities.

"For decades, Rivers State has powered Nigeria through its oil and gas resources. Today, it is positioning itself to become a leader in renewable energy as well. Communities that have contributed immensely to Nigeria's energy security deserve reliable electricity that drives local prosperity," Aliyu stated.