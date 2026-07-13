Liberia: President Boakai's Turkey Trip - Taxpayers Deserve Answers, Not Dismissal

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's return from Turkey on July 11, 2026, should have been an opportunity to explain to the Liberian people the purpose, achievements, and expected benefits of his official visit. Instead, it has raised more questions than answers.

Upon his arrival, Anthony Williams of the state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System (ELBC) posed a question that millions of Liberians would reasonably expect any president to answer.

"Mr. President, what do you say to your critics who believe your trip to Turkey does not benefit the country? They have attributed this trip to something personal about you and not for the country. What do you say to them?"

President Boakai's entire response was:

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"I'll leave it with them."

That response is not merely disappointing--it reflects a troubling disregard for the principle of public accountability.

A President does not travel abroad on personal funds when undertaking an official state visit. Presidential travel is financed by the Liberian taxpayer. Every airline ticket, hotel accommodation, security arrangement, logistics expense, and daily allowance associated with such trips is ultimately paid for by the people. Consequently, every Liberian has a legitimate right to know why the trip was undertaken, what objectives were pursued, what discussions took place, what agreements--if any--were reached, and what measurable benefits Liberia should expect.

This is not a partisan demand. It is a democratic expectation.

What makes this episode even more troubling is the apparent lack of transparency surrounding the visit. Reports indicate that no member of the Executive Mansion Press Corps accompanied the President to Turkey. If accurate, that represents a significant departure from accepted practices of keeping the public informed about presidential activities abroad.

As a result, Liberians were left with little more than photographs and brief video clips showing President Boakai meeting with Turkey's President. Beyond those images, there has been no comprehensive public briefing detailing the purpose of the mission, the agenda discussed, any memoranda of understanding signed, investment commitments secured, development assistance negotiated, or the concrete outcomes expected from the visit.

State visits are not judged by handshakes, photo opportunities, or ceremonial receptions. They are judged by results.

Did Liberia secure new investments?

Were trade agreements negotiated?

Did the government obtain financing for infrastructure?

Were scholarships, health partnerships, agricultural initiatives, or security cooperation discussed?

What commitments did Turkey make to Liberia?

What commitments did Liberia make in return?

These are straightforward questions that deserve straightforward answers.

Instead, the President chose to dismiss public concerns with four words: "I'll leave it with them."

That response should concern every Liberian, regardless of political affiliation. Accountability is not optional because a question is uncomfortable. Public officials are entrusted with public resources, and with that trust comes a duty to explain how those resources are being used.

President Boakai campaigned on the promise of good governance, transparency, accountability, and restoring public confidence in government. Those principles cannot remain campaign slogans; they must be demonstrated in practice. Transparency is tested most when leaders are asked difficult questions, not easy ones.

Providing information should not require pressure from the opposition, civil society, or the media. It should be standard practice for every official foreign mission financed by taxpayers.

Since assuming office in January 2024, President Boakai has undertaken numerous foreign trips. International diplomacy is an essential responsibility of every head of state, and no reasonable person disputes the importance of engaging development partners or attracting foreign investment. However, frequent travel must produce visible, measurable, and verifiable results.

Every trip should answer one simple question:

What did Liberia gain?

If the government cannot clearly answer that question, taxpayers are justified in asking whether scarce public resources are being used effectively.

Liberia is confronting serious domestic challenges: unemployment remains high, infrastructure deficits persist, healthcare and education require greater investment, public debt has increased, and many citizens continue to struggle with the rising cost of living. Against that backdrop, every dollar spent on presidential travel should be scrutinized to ensure it advances the national interest.

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This is why transparency matters. It is not about satisfying critics; it is about respecting citizens.

The President should not expect Liberians to measure the success of an international trip by photographs, protocol, or diplomatic ceremony. They should be able to measure it by signed agreements, investment inflows, development projects, expanded trade, job creation, and other tangible outcomes that improve the lives of ordinary Liberians.

The Presidency is the highest public office in the land. It should also set the highest standard for openness and accountability.

President Boakai still has an opportunity to do that. Rather than dismissing legitimate questions, his administration should provide a full accounting of the Turkey visit and demonstrate how it serves Liberia's national interest.

The Liberian people paid for the trip. They deserve more than a dismissive response. They deserve answers. I rest my pen.

About the Author

Seltue Robert Karweaye Sr. is a Liberian policy analyst, researcher, and prolific commentary writer with interests in governance, public finance, economic development, and public policy. He can be contacted at seltuek@gmail.com

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