South Africa: SA Sport Loses Bafana Midfielder Jayden Adams and Rugby Prospect Luqobo Makwedini

11 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

In a double tragedy, South Africa is mourning the deaths of two athletes: Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams and rugby prop prospect Luqobo Makwedini.

At just 25 years old, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams is no more.

Adams' death was confirmed on Saturday, 11 July. The exciting central midfielder was seen as the future for both his club and his country. He had recently made his Fifa World Cup debut as South Africa (SA) reached the round of 32 at the ongoing 2026 edition.

Adams was found dead in his native Western Cape, at a property in the area of Schotsche Kloof. Details around his death remain scant, but Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said: "The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.

"Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course."

Jayden Adams, the history-maker

Midfield magician Adams played in SA's three group games at the World Cup, against Mexico, Czechia and Canada, either starting or being used as an impact...

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