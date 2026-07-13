South Africa: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe Conveys Condolences On Passing of South Africa International and Mamelodi Sundowns Player, Jayden Adams

11 July 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF"), Dr Patrice Motsepe, is deeply saddened by the passing of South Africa international and Mamelodi Sundowns player, Jayden Adams.

Jayden Adams, 25, played for Bafana Bafana during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns that won the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026 in Rabat.

On behalf of CAF and its 54 Member Associations, Dr Motsepe conveys his heartfelt condolences to the South African Football Association ("SAFA"), and its President, Dr Danny Jordaan, Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club and to the Family of Jayden Adams.

Before joining Mamelodi Sundowns, Jayden Adams played for Stellenbosch FC and has recently become a regular feature in Bafana Bafana.

May Jayden Adam's Soul Rest in Peace.

Further Inquiries: communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communications Department

Read the original article on CAF.

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