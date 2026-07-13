Nigeria: NiMet Raises Fresh Flood Alarm for Bauchi, Adamawa, Benue, 23 Other States

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a fresh flash flood warning for 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), placing Bauchi, Jigawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi among northern states facing heightened flood risk between July 11 and July 20, 2026.

NiMet attributed the growing threat to persistent rainfall recorded during the first 10 days of July, which it said had left soils across many parts of the country fully saturated and unable to absorb additional rainwater, increasing the likelihood of rapid surface runoff and flash flooding.

The warning was contained in the agency's Probable Flash Flood Risk Map for the Second Dekad (July 11-20, 2026), which also identified Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and the Federal Capital Territory as areas vulnerable to flooding during the period.

According to the agency, the combination of continuous rainfall and waterlogged ground conditions could lead to widespread flash floods, especially in low-lying communities, urban centres and locations with poor drainage systems.

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NiMet warned that the expected flooding could disrupt transportation by submerging roads, causing severe traffic gridlock and making some routes impassable.

It added that heavy downpours may also interrupt electricity supply and telecommunications services, while reduced visibility during intense rainfall could endanger road users and affect aviation operations.

The agency further cautioned that floodwaters could destroy farmlands and crops at a critical stage of the farming season, posing additional threats to agricultural productivity and food security.

It also warned that key public infrastructure, including roads, bridges and drainage facilities, could suffer significant damage if the projected flooding occurs.

Beyond physical destruction, NiMet noted that stagnant floodwaters may increase the spread of waterborne diseases due to poor sanitary conditions in affected communities.

To minimise the impact, the agency urged residents to pay close attention to weather updates and flood advisories while taking proactive measures to safeguard lives and property before heavy rainfall.

It also called on State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) to strengthen preparedness and emergency response in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant organisations.

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The agency further advised communities to keep drains, culverts and waterways free of refuse to allow the free flow of storm water and reduce the risk of urban flooding.

The latest advisory comes amid growing concerns over recurring flood incidents across the country, with experts linking the increasing frequency of flash floods to climate change, intense rainfall and inadequate drainage infrastructure.