Nigeria: Remi Tinubu Donates N100m to Kogi, Says Initiative Funded By Donations

First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said the humanitarian and nutrition intervention programmes under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) are funded through donations from individuals and corporate organisations, not government resources.

Mrs Tinubu stated this yesterday while addressing traditional rulers at the Government House in Lokoja during her working visit to Kogi State, where she also donated N100 million to support the state's nutrition programme.

She disclosed that the national nutrition intervention fund was launched with N3 billion raised through donations, with businessman Tony Elumelu contributing an additional N1 billion, while other individuals and organisations had also supported the initiative.

"I am not spending government money. I am spending money donated to me by different people. We started the nutrition fund with N3 billion, and Tony Elumelu donated another N1 billion. Others have also contributed to support the programme," she said.

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The first lady, who is on a nationwide advocacy campaign on maternal and child nutrition, said she had visited virtually every state in the country except Zamfara, adding that Saturday's trip was not her first official visit to Kogi State.

She urged the wife of the Kogi State governor to complement the N100 million donation to expand the nutrition intervention across the state.

Mrs Tinubu also called on traditional rulers to mobilise their subjects in support of the campaign, describing them as critical partners in promoting healthy families and communities.

She further commended Kogi indigenes serving in President Bola Tinubu's administration for their contributions to national development in their respective ministries.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the royal fathers praised the Federal Government for the successful rescue of abducted pupils in Oyo State and welcomed renewed efforts to revive the Ajaokuta Steel Plant, describing the project as crucial to Nigeria's industrialisation.

The meeting was attended by 21 First Class and 18 Second Class traditional rulers from the 21 local government areas of Kogi State.

Also present were Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State, Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Olushola Enikanolaiye, Minister of Steel Development Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, and other senior government officials.