Liberia's U.S.$19.2 Million Cocaine Case - Timeline, Suspects and Documents

Editor's Note: This page is updated as the case develops

The Case at a Glance

The seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport on June 8, 2026, valued at more than US$19.2 million, is the largest drug interdiction in Liberia since the 2022 Freeport bust and has grown into a test of the Boakai administration's declared war on drugs. Six cargo boxes falsely declared as Maggi cubes and lappas were flagged by weight discrepancies and suspicious X-ray images on June 5, held on the tarmac, and opened two days later to reveal 198 compressed plates of cocaine destined for Europe. Police say the shipment was the work of an organized transnational network that used Liberia's aviation and cargo systems as a trafficking corridor, attempted to bribe security personnel to recover the drugs after discovery, and had moved at least one earlier consignment through the same channel in May 2026.

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One month on, six men and one company have been charged, most recently a second cargo company employee accused of joining efforts to negotiate the consignment's release after its discovery, but only one defendant, cargo executive Paul J. King, who was abroad during the shipment and returned to surrender, sits in custody. The alleged organizer, Michael U.S. Browne, also known as Rahim or Raheem Bah, is a fugitive whose irregular 2024 release from prison in a separate drug case is now under Senate investigation. Senators have demanded an independent probe into how every other suspect left the country before arrest, court proceedings have already stumbled over a missing case file, and Liberia's record in previous major drug prosecutions, where seizures did not lead to convictions, hangs over the case. The Liberian Investigator has obtained court files, internal emails and shipping documents that anchor the reporting collected on this page.

Timeline

July 24, 2024 -- Michael U.S. Browne is arrested at Roberts International Airport over two cartons shipped from Patras, Greece, declared as tea. Laboratory testing confirms 10 kilograms of Kush valued at about US$200,000. He is indicted for trafficking, a first-degree felony the drug law declares non-bailable.

Aug. 21, 2024 -- Browne is released from Kakata Central Prison on a Statement of Guarantee signed by his fiancée and his sister, after the prison superintendent writes directly to the judge. Court files obtained by The Liberian Investigator contain no written ruling granting bail and three conflicting accounts of the injury cited to justify his transfer out of custody.

May 22, 2026 -- A consignment moves from Monrovia through the same air cargo corridor later used in June. Viral claims would later assert this was 100 kilograms of cocaine that slipped through. Documents obtained by The Liberian Investigator show the shipment was screened, flown, cleared by British customs at Heathrow and collected on foot by a named recipient on June 3, a pattern a European security expert assessed as consistent with a clean trial run of the corridor rather than a successful drug shipment.

June 5, 2026 -- Six boxes declared as Maggi seasoning cubes and lappas are delivered to the GLS Menzies terminal at Roberts International Airport for export to Europe on a Brussels Airlines flight. Police allege King, contacted by Browne, directed his housemaid to release US$2,150 and the boxes to associates, who moved the cargo through Express Handling Services to the airport. Discrepancies between the declared weight, the X-ray screening images and the shipping documents keep the cargo grounded.

June 7, 2026 -- Officers and GLS Menzies representatives physically open the boxes. The first yields a white powdery substance. Screening officer Ruth Gbapaywhea had flagged dark, blurry images inconsistent with the declared contents.

June 8, 2026 -- The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency confirms the substance as cocaine: 198 plates weighing approximately 237.6 kilograms, street value above US$19 million. The seizure is announced as one of the largest in Liberia's history. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai orders a joint national security investigation under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice.

June 12, 2026 -- Investigators issue a subpoena duces tecum for records connected to the shipment.

June 19, 2026 -- Justice Minister and Attorney General Cllr. Oswald Tweh names 10 persons of interest drawn from the cargo, screening, security, intelligence and transportation chain, stressing the designation is not a finding of guilt.

June 21, 2026 -- Paul J. King, operations manager of Global Logistics Services, who was in the United States throughout the shipment and the bust, flies home and surrenders at Roberts International Airport. He is taken into the custody of the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force.

June 29, 2026 -- The Liberian Investigator publishes Heathrow release records showing the May 22 consignment was delivered and signed for in Britain, undercutting the viral claim that an earlier cocaine load had slipped through, and pointing instead to a possible dry run of the corridor.

June 30, 2026 -- Acting on a joint communication from Senators Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. and Amara M. Konneh, the Senate summons the Joint Security and all national security advisers to a special open session, citing the slow pace of the investigation.

July 1, 2026 -- At the special session, Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman pleads for patience and says persons of interest have been elevated to suspects, with arrests coming within days. Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence orders the Judiciary Committee to investigate Browne's 2024 release from prison.

July 2, 2026 -- Senator Konneh questions how a shipment of this scale reached the airport despite budget lines the Legislature approved, at President Boakai's request, for intelligence gathering and detection equipment at the ports of entry.

July 4, 2026 -- Coleman announces charges against five men and Global Logistics Services: King, Browne, Oscar J. Browne, Emmanuel Kpah and UK-based consignee Usman Ali, under the Amended Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of 2023 and the Revised Penal Code. Police say the network attempted to bribe security personnel and recover the cocaine after discovery, and link the operation to the May 2026 shipment. King undergoes hours of interrogation at police headquarters. Four of the five are charged in absentia.

July 6, 2026 -- The Ministry of Justice's Special Investigative Team formally charges King and forwards him to the Monrovia City Court.

July 7, 2026 -- Snowe and Konneh issue a joint statement demanding an independent investigation, questioning how a seizure of this magnitude produced no arrests before suspects left the country, and asking how individuals, including alleged transporter Emmanuel Zeon and screener Ruth Gbapaywhea, were cleared. Separately, Senator Samuel G. Kogar formally requests suspects' call logs, the legal basis for the task force, and the records behind the release of RIA Security Director for Intelligence Oscar J. Brown.

July 7-8, 2026 -- The preliminary examination of King opens at the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice. The prosecution's first witness is qualified, then the hearing is postponed after prosecutors fail to produce the original case file. The court grants a continuance to July 8.

Week of July 6, 2026 -- At King's preliminary hearing at the Monrovia City Court, the LDEA's chief investigator testifies that King attempted to negotiate the shipment's release after the seizure.

July 10, 2026 -- The Liberian Investigator publishes a medical referral form detailing the reported injury behind Browne's 2024 prison transfer, raising questions over whether it was ever verified.

July 10, 2026 -- The investigation widens. The Joint National Security Investigation Team announces that Philip Yeoh Jr., a second Global Logistics Services/Menzies employee, has been formally charged and forwarded for prosecution on counts of criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy and concealing property derived from a drug offense, under Chapter 10, Sections 10.2, 10.3 and 10.4 of the Revised Penal Law and Chapter 14, Section 14.95 of the Amended Controlled Drug and Substance Act of 2023. Investigators allege that after learning of the discovery, Yeoh communicated with a co-defendant and participated in efforts to negotiate the consignment's release. The Team also identifies George Wha Harris as a person of interest; questioned during the probe, he is arrested and charged over what the statement calls unruly conduct, then released into the custody of his legal representative. The Team stresses that all accused are presumed innocent and that more people may be invited, questioned or charged.

Who's Who

Paul J. King -- Operations manager of Global Logistics Services (GLS Menzies). The only defendant in custody, having returned voluntarily from the United States to surrender on June 21. Police allege he arranged the June 5 delivery through his housemaid and associates. He has publicly denied involvement, and emails obtained by The Liberian Investigator show his company's own hold on the shipment set the seizure in motion.

Michael U.S. Browne, alias Rahim or Raheem Bah -- Alleged organizer of the shipment, charged in absentia and a fugitive. His 2024 release from Kakata Central Prison in a 10-kilogram Kush case, on a guarantee signed by his fiancée and sister with no written bail ruling in the file, is under Senate-ordered investigation. Reported to have fled to Sierra Leone.

Global Logistics Services (GLS) -- The cargo handling company charged as a corporate defendant. Police allege the shipment was facilitated through its management channels. Its terminal is also where the cargo was flagged and held.

Emmanuel Kpah -- Charged in absentia. Police allege he helped transport the consignment to the airport.

Philip Yeoh Jr. -- A second Global Logistics Services/Menzies employee, charged July 10 with criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy and concealing property derived from a drug offense. Investigators allege he communicated with a co-defendant after the discovery and joined efforts to negotiate the consignment's release. He was questioned in the presence of his legal counsel. Earlier police accounts said photographs of the narcotics were sent to King through Yeoh.

George Wha Harris -- Identified as a person of interest and questioned. Arrested and charged during the investigation over what the Joint Team described as unruly conduct, then released into the custody of his legal representative.

Oscar J. Browne -- RIA Security Director for Intelligence, charged in absentia. Senator Kogar has formally sought the records behind his release.

Usman Ali -- The intended consignee, listed at a Birmingham, England address. Charged in absentia. Investigators have sought international assistance to locate him.

Ruth Gbapaywhea -- The RIA screening officer whose flag of suspicious X-ray images helped ground the shipment. Senators have questioned how her role was assessed and why she was cleared without public explanation.

Gregory O.W. Coleman -- Inspector General of the Liberia National Police and public face of the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force.

Cllr. Oswald Tweh -- Minister of Justice and Attorney General, supervising the investigation.

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Senators Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. and Amara M. Konneh -- Led the Senate's intervention, forcing the July 1 special session and demanding an independent probe.

Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence -- Senate Pro Tempore, ordered the Judiciary Committee investigation into Browne's 2024 release.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai -- Ordered the joint national security investigation. The case has become a test of his administration's anti-drug commitments.

Why This Case Matters

Liberia's last two headline seizures ended without convictions. In 2022, a jury acquitted all four defendants in the US$100 million Freeport case and the court ordered seized cash returned. Prosecutions in Liberia's drug cases have repeatedly collapsed over chain-of-custody gaps, limited forensic capacity and difficulty proving ownership of cargo. Whether this case ends differently will shape Liberia's standing with international law enforcement partners, its exposure as a West African transit corridor between South America and Europe, and public confidence in institutions the president has promised to reform.

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