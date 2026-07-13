Nigeria: Burna Boy to Perform At First World Cup Final Halftime Show

Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy is set to make history as the first African artiste to perform at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, joining an international lineup for the tournament's inaugural halftime spectacle. FIFA had announced in May that Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the show, which is curated by Chris Martin, the lead singer of the band Coldplay.

Burna Boy's addition broadens the musical diversity of the halftime show, bringing Afrobeats alongside pop, Latin music and K-pop. He also becomes the first African artiste to perform at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Shakira on the tournament's official anthem, 'Dai Dai,' which they performed at the opening ceremony in June.

Reacting to his selection, Burna Boy said in a statement: "To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don't take lightly. I'm honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture, but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world."

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While music has always been part of World Cup tournaments, it has often been limited to opening and closing ceremonies. But with the halftime show, FIFA seems to be borrowing a page from the NFL'S playbook, where the Super Bowl halftime shows are a staple. Over the years, the stage has hosted some of the world's biggest stars, from the late Michael Jackson and Beyoncé to Dr. Dre. The performances have also become major advertising and cultural moments that attract audiences beyond sports fans.

FIFA effectively tested the concept last year during the FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, where Doja Cat, Tems and J Balvin performed in partnership with Global Citizen.

The inaugural 11-minute halftime show at the July 19 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will also feature Justin Bieber, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus from Staten Island, New York, and Coldplay. The event is expected to draw one of the largest global television audiences of the year

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