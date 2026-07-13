Nigeria: How Six Months of Military Operations Disrupted Terrorists' Supply Chains

The Nigerian military's sustained operations targeting terrorists' logistics and supply networks have resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and ammunition, disrupting terrorist activities and weakening their operational capabilities. TARKAA DAVID writes that over the past six months, the operations have also led to the surrender of 123,079 terrorists and the arrest of 22,443 suspects.

As Nigeria grapples with persistent insecurity, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in line with its constitutional mandate, have continued to confront non-state armed groups across various theatres of operation, with many personnel paying the ultimate price in the line of duty.

Backed by strategic partnerships and intelligence-driven operations, the military has increasingly focused on dismantling terrorists' logistics and supply networks while targeting key commanders. The approach, aimed at cutting off the flow of weapons, ammunition, fuel and other critical resources, has dealt significant blows to terrorist groups and weakened their operational capabilities.

The Nigerian Armed Forces recorded significant operational gains across the country in the last six months, as troops neutralised 2,021 terrorists, recovered 786 firearms and seized 28,489 rounds of ammunition in sustained efforts to degrade criminal and terrorist networks.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Findings indicate that the operations also led to the rescue of 1,764 kidnapped victims, the arrest of 22,443 suspects, and the surrender of 123,079 terrorists to troops.

In the Niger Delta, troops disrupted major oil theft activities, recovering stolen crude oil and petroleum products valued at billions of naira, while denying criminal networks access to critical resources.

Between January and April alone, the military recorded further successes, with troops neutralising 2,026 terrorists, arresting 1,359 suspects, rescuing 813 kidnapped civilians, and recovering 458 firearms alongside 15,899 rounds of ammunition.

Among those eliminated during the operations were key terrorist figures, including Abu Yahya Al-Muhaji and Abu Yusu, popularly known as Munzir of Dursula, among others.

In the first quarter of 2026, about 12,340 terrorists surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI, while airstrikes carried out in May 2026 on terrorist hideouts in Niger resulted in the elimination of 70 terrorists, although the operation attracted allegations of civilian casualties.

Overall, within the first quarter, troops neutralised 1,597 terrorists, arrested 3,456 suspected criminals, and rescued more than 1,500 kidnapped victims as part of ongoing efforts to restore security across affected areas.

In the second quarter of 2026 alone, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) recorded further operational gains, neutralising 662 terrorists and criminals, arresting 1,084 suspected terrorists and criminal elements, rescuing 951 kidnapped civilians, while 39 insurgents surrendered to troops.

The operations also led to the recovery of 328 firearms and 12,590 rounds of ammunition, the destruction of 12 illegal refining sites, and the recovery of more than 464,268 litres of stolen petroleum products. Authorities say the successes represent a significant degradation of terrorist and criminal networks' operational capacity nationwide.

Highlighting the achievements, to journalists at a recent media briefing, the director Defence media operations , Major General Onoja noted: "Notably, the rescue of over 360 civilians from unlawful captivity, including the landmark multi-axis rescue operation at the Mandara Mountains, Gwoza local Ggvernment area of Borno State, on 6 June 2026, and the neutralisation of numerous hostile elements, underscore the effectiveness of ongoing military operations."

Major General Michael Onoja said the systematic dismantling of insurgent and criminal logistics networks, recovery of substantial arms and ammunition caches, interception of illicitly refined petroleum products, and targeted disruption of IPOB/ESN command structures collectively marked a period of exceptional operational achievement across all geopolitical zones.

He noted that the operations were conducted in strict adherence to International Humanitarian Law, constitutional rules of engagement, and the AFN's mandate to protect the lives and property of Nigerians as well as safeguard the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Giving a breakdown of achievements in the second quarter, Onoja said troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained pressure on Boko Haram and ISWAP networks across Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe States through high-impact clearance operations, targeted rescue missions, and interdictions against terrorist supply chains.

He said troops neutralised 76 terrorist fighters, arrested 97 terrorists, rescued 465 kidnapped victims, and facilitated the surrender of 11 insurgents alongside their families.

According to him, the landmark operation of the quarter was conducted on 6 June 2026, when troops executed a multi-axis raid across the Mandara Mountains in Gwoza local government area, Borno State, rescuing 360 civilians, predominantly women and children, who had been held captive since their abduction from Ngoshe community on 3 March 2026.

Onoja said the rescued victims were evacuated to the General Hospital, Gwoza, for urgent medical attention.

He said troops on 21 June 2026 evacuated 27 surrendered terrorists and their family members from the Jemu area, Kukawa LGA, Borno State, airlifting them to Maiduguri for medical attention and processing, while on 24 June 2026, 53 civilians and 8 hijacked vehicles were rescued along the Buratai-Kamuya road.

Also intelligence led operations on 14 June 2026 resulted to the arrest of suspected terrorist collaborator Abubakar Usman (alias "Buba") at the GSS IDP Camp, Gwoza, whose confessions guided a subsequent operation on 16 June 2026 at Izge community, Gwoza LGA, resulting in the apprehension of Modu Auta, a Sambisa Forest-based collaborator who further exposed additional local facilitators currently being actively tracked.

"Overall, during the quarter, troops neutralized 484 terrorist fighters, arrested 370 terrorists, rescued 595 kidnapped victims, and facilitated the surrender of 38 insurgents and their families,".

In the North West, troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA conducted decisive operations against terrorists and criminal networks across Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara States, recording multiple neutralisations and significant arms recoveries throughout the period.

According to military records, troops during the month, neutralized 33 terrorists, arrested 165 terrorists and rescued 51 kidnapped victims.

The Director, Media Operations Major General Michael Onoja said troops also achieved significant gains in arms interdiction and rescue operations across the theatre particularly on 4 June 2026, troops arrested a notorious terrorist kingpin while concealing himself among traders at the Shinkafi weekly market, Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State.

Again,at a snap vehicle checkpoint on the Gusau-Shinkafi route, Zamfara State, a vehicle was intercepted and a locally fabricated 9mm pistol, 1,002 rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm ammunition, and additional pistol rounds concealed in a sack of millet were recovered; the suspect, Mallam Mustapha Abubakar, was arrested, and troops subsequently tracked down and apprehended the intended arms recipient at Tupa village, Shinkafi LGA.

"Overall, during the quarter, troops neutralized 77 terrorist fighters, arrested 210 terrorists, rescued 153 kidnapped victims, and facilitated the surrender of 1 terrorist,".

In the North Central region, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE recorded consistent successes in disrupting kidnapping networks and restoring the security of transit corridors in Southern Kaduna and Plateau States. During the month, troops neutralized five terrorists, arrested 87 terrorists and rescued 18 kidnapped victims, recovered arms and ammunition in multiple targeted raids.

On 1 June 2026, troops patrolling Ungwan Gora village in Sanga LGA, Kaduna State, discovered an abandoned passenger vehicle on the highway and launched an immediate search-and-rescue operation, successfully rescuing five kidnapped passengers and evacuated two injured victims to General Hospital, Gwantu.

Again troops recovered six passengers from an abandoned vehicle along the Hawan Kibo-Rafin Sayin road in Riyom LGA, Plateau State, following reports of abductors blocking the route.

Another two passengers were rescued at Kassa village in Barkin Ladi LGA, Plateau State, after breaking free from their abductors, while a joint military sweep in Kafi Habu Fulani hamlets in the same LGA on the same date led to the arrest of two wanted kidnappers positively identified by a former victim.

Troops also arrested one, Mr. Danjuma Yusuf, a former police inspector dismissed from service at Makera in Riyom LGA, Plateau State, in possession of two locally fabricated pistols, 167 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and photographs of himself in police uniform.

Overall, during the quarter, troops of Operation Enduring Peace neutralized 32 terrorist fighters, arrested 171 terrorists, and rescued 86 kidnapped victims.

In the same vein, troops of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD conducted targeted offensive operations that delivered measurable security gains across Kwara, Niger, Ogun, and Oyo States.

Troops during the month arrested 19 terrorists and rescued four kidnapped victims. Particularly on 30 May 2026, troops on a fighting patrol to Gulbi community in Borgu LGA, Niger State, where they repelled a terrorist ambush between Gulbi and Sabon Gari community, neutralised scores of terrorists and recovered 15 motorcycles and 253 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition; multiple IEDs planted along the withdrawal route were successfully detonated by troops.

Troops also engaged approximately 20 motorcycle-mounted terrorists at Dnakawala and Ghoghola villages in Shiroro LGA, Niger State.

Further operations during the period yielded a series of high-value arrests that significantly disrupted terrorist networks across the North Central region.

Furthermore, on 4 June 2026,troops arrested a high-value terrorist informant who had long been on the security forces' watch list at Kara Market, Wawa, Borgu LGA, Niger State. Three other suspected terrorists and informants were arrested during operations within the Wawa-Doro axis in Borgu LGA, Niger State, with a recovered mobile phone containing photographs of a beheaded individual dated 2 May 2026 and recorded terrorist propaganda.

Following sustained surveillance, troops arrested Mrs Hafsatu Alh Bello near Ndeji town, Edu local government area, Kwara State. She is the wife of notorious terrorist kingpin Auta Ilori.

According to the Defence Headquarters, interrogation of the suspect provided significant intelligence on her husband's criminal network. During the quarter, troops in the North Central theatre neutralised 24 terrorist fighters, arrested 48 terrorists, and rescued 38 kidnapped victims.

In the same region, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE sustained kinetic operations against armed groups, kidnappers, and criminal networks across Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, and Taraba States, recording significant successes in counter-criminality operations and arms interdiction.

The Defence Headquarters said the operations led to the neutralisation of 27 terrorist fighters, arrest of 86 terrorists, and rescue of 59 kidnapped victims during the quarter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the fight against crude oil theft, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE sustained operations across Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers States, dismantling kidnapping networks and neutralising individuals involved in organised violent criminal activities.

During the period, troops neutralised six criminal elements, arrested 84 criminals, destroyed 12 illegal refining sites, and recovered more than 464,268 litres of petroleum products, including crude oil, Automotive Gas Oil, Dual Purpose Kerosene, and Premium Motor Spirit.

Similarly, troops of Operation UDO KA recorded significant successes in operations targeting the proscribed IPOB and its armed wing, the ESN, across Abia, Anambra, Enugu, and Imo States. The operations resulted in the neutralisation of 12 terrorist fighters, arrest of 115 terrorists, and rescue of 20 kidnapped victims during the quarter.

The Air Component also conducted critical air interdiction missions in support of ground operations throughout the period.

On 29 June 2026, the Air Component conducted air strikes against terrorists in Niger and Kaduna States, neutralising several terrorists following a precision strike on a 200-man terrorist gathering at the Dogon Dawa axis of Shiroro local government area, Niger State. The operation forced wounded survivors to flee towards Kurugin Maidawa.

In Birnin Gwari local government area, Kaduna State, the Air Component also intercepted and engaged three motorcycles conveying suspected terrorists towards Kamuku Forest, thereby thwarting a planned reprisal attack on troops.

According to the spokesman, both operations were executed after positive target identification and in full compliance with extant Rules of Engagement and the Law of Armed Conflict, reaffirming the Armed Forces of Nigeria's commitment to sustaining offensive operations until lasting peace is restored across the northern region.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, commended the gallantry and discipline demonstrated by troops across all theatres during the period. He also thanked civilian communities, the Civilian Joint Task Forces, local vigilante groups, and other security agencies for their cooperation and invaluable intelligence contributions, which he described as critical to the successes recorded.

"The general public is encouraged to continue providing timely and accurate information to the nearest military formation or through the toll-free line 193. You are assured that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality," he said.

General Oluyede reassured Nigerians and the international community that the Defence Headquarters would sustain and intensify operational efforts against all threats to national security until every theatre is stabilised, displaced persons are able to return home, and citizens can live in freedom, safety, and dignity.