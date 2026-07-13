South Africa Mourns Football Star As Girlfriend Shares Pain

· Aqueelah Adendorf has described Jayden Adams as the love of her life, her greatest supporter and her best friend after his death at the age of 25.

· Police have opened an inquest after Adams' body was found at a property in Cape Town, while tributes continue to pour in from across South Africa.

Just weeks ago, Aqueelah Adendorf was proudly cheering from the sidelines as Jayden Adams lived his biggest football dream.

Today, she is preparing to say goodbye.

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The longtime partner of the Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has shared an emotional tribute after Adams died at the age of 25.

"There are no words to describe the pain I'm feeling," wrote Adendorf.

"Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug and every moment we shared."

"You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend."

She said a piece of her heart had gone with him.

"Until we meet again, I'll miss you every single day."

"Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever."

The message has touched thousands of South Africans who watched the couple support each other throughout Adams' football career.

Only weeks before his death, Adendorf had posted a message wishing him well before South Africa's opening match at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

"Good luck with the World Cup, my love. I am so proud of you and everything you've worked for to get here," she wrote.

"Go out there, enjoy every moment and show the world what you're capable of."

She ended the message by calling herself his biggest supporter.

She later joked that she had to sleep hugging a pillow because "someone's chest is too far away".

The couple had been together for several years and were raising their five year old daughter together.

Friends say the little girl was the centre of their lives.

Adams often spoke publicly about the important role Adendorf played in his success.

When he joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch Football Club in January 2025, he revealed that he first discussed the life changing move with Adendorf and their daughter.

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He described her as his "best girlfriend, supporter and best friend".

Adams had become one of South Africa's brightest football stars.

He represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, playing in all three group matches as South Africa reached the Round of 32 for the first time.

He was also part of the national team that won the bronze medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations under coach Hugo Broos.

Police have opened an inquest after Adams' body was discovered at a property in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said officers were called to the scene at about 11am.

"Cape Town Central police station registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25 year old male at premises in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof," he said.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."

No cause of death has been announced.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie described Adams as one of South Africa's brightest young football talents.

Sharing a video of himself embracing the midfielder, McKenzie wrote: "Rest in peace my precious boy."

The minister urged South Africans not to speculate about the cause of Adams' death and asked the public to allow investigators and the family the space to establish what happened.

As tributes continue to pour in from teammates, fans and football clubs, Adendorf's words have become the symbol of a nation mourning one of its brightest stars.

"There are no words to describe the pain I'm feeling," she wrote.