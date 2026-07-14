South Africa: Police Say Foul Play Not Suspected in Jayden Adams' Death As Tributes Pour in

Following the sudden death of Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns have postponed plans to travel to Austria for pre-season before the 2026/27 campaign. Meanwhile, police continue to work towards establishing the facts surrounding his death, but say foul play is not suspected at this stage.

Tributes for late Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams continue to pour in from various corners. The 25-year-old midfield magician was found dead in his native Western Cape, at an apartment property in the area of Schotsche Kloof.

His sudden death shocked his family, friends, the soccer community and South Africa as a whole. Adams was an immensely talented soccer player, who grew up in front of followers of the South African Premiership. He was 19-years-old when he made his professional debut for Stellenbosch, a club that moulded him through its academy.

Police spokesperson Frederick C van Wyk told Daily Maverick that investigations to establish the key facts surrounding Adams' death were ongoing.

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"Cape Town Central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at 11.06am at a premises in Military Road, Schotsche Kloof. No foul play is suspected. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Investigations continue," Van Wyk said in a brief email response.

Despite wide-ranging reports pointing to suicide, authorities such as Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie have cautioned against speculative narratives until all the important facts have been established.

Sundowns postpone pre-season...