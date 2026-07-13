Nigeria: Troops Intercept Truck With Illicit Drugs Along Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road

Troops of the Nigerian Army's 65 Battalion have intercepted a truck conveying a large consignment of illicit drugs along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road following credible intelligence.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the operation was conducted on July 9, 2026.

He said the intelligence-led operation resulted in the interception of the vehicle and the arrest of the driver.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the illicit consignment was being transported to the Berger area of Lagos State. However, the suspect could not provide satisfactory information regarding the ownership or intended recipient of the drugs," he said.

Yahaya added that the suspect and the recovered illicit substances were handed over to the Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

The handover was conducted by the Commanding Officer of 65 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel S. Adeojo.

Reacting to the development, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, commended the troops for their vigilance, professionalism and operational effectiveness.

Babalola urged the troops to sustain ongoing operations and intensify efforts to deny drug traffickers and other criminal elements freedom of action within the division's area of responsibility.