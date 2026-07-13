Nigeria: Notorious Zamfara Bandit Kingpin Kachalla Yellow Killed in Gun Duel

12 July 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

A notorious bandit commander, identified as Kachalla Sani Yellow, has been killed in Zamfara State by local hunters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The bandit kingpin was reportedly killed in Anka Local Government Area of the state after a gun battle between the vigilantes and a group of armed bandits who attempted to attack the area.

Sources according to DailyTurst, said the security volunteers successfully repelled the attack, during which Kachalla Yellow, regarded as one of the influential commanders operating in Zamfara, was neutralised.

The late bandit leader was said to have terrorised communities across Anka, Bukkuyum and Maru Local Government Areas, and was linked to several attacks in parts of the North-West region.

He was also among the bandit commanders accused of coordinating violent operations against rural communities, including attacks, abductions and other criminal activities.

Confirming the development, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, said the killing of the bandit commander had been reported.

The death of Kachalla Yellow has generated reactions across the state, with images of his remains circulating on social media.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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