Nigeria: 18 Killed As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Communities

...Youths protest at Och'Idoma's palace, block roads with corpses, demand action

At least 18 persons have been killed in separate attacks on communities in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, following fresh incursions by suspected armed herdsmen.

The attacks, which occurred over the weekend, have heightened concerns over the worsening security situation in Benue South.

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It was gathered that the first incident occurred on Friday when the attackers invaded Akpachi village in Ugboju community, killing two farmers on their farmland. Their bodies were recovered on Saturday and buried.

Barely 24 hours later, at about 4am on Sunday, the gunmen reportedly attacked Otukpo-Nobi community, killing at least 16 persons and injuring several others.

The latest killings came about two weeks after the murder of the Benue State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Ardo Risku Mohammed, and his companion, Yakubu Isah, who were ambushed at Okutu community in Otukpo while returning from a peace meeting in Idekpa, Ohimini Local Government Area.

Following the attacks, angry youths on Sunday stormed the palace of the Och'Idoma with the corpses of victims, disrupting an ongoing church service and demanding urgent government intervention.

Chanting protest songs, the youths accused authorities of failing to protect their communities and declared that they had reached their limit.

The protest caused tension in Otukpo as major roads in the town were blocked, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

A resident, Ebi Adoyi, who participated in the protest, said the attacks had plunged affected communities into mourning, adding that more casualties could be recorded as search efforts continue.

"After killing two people in Akpachi on Friday, they attacked Otukpo-Nobi this morning, killing 16 persons, including women and children. My neighbour lost her elder sister and her children in the attack," he said.

He appealed to the Federal and Benue State Governments to urgently deploy more security personnel to the area to protect residents and prevent further attacks.

Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the attacks, saying they appeared to be linked to possible reprisals following the killing of the MACBAN chairman.

"You know, I am sure the news of the death of Ardo Risku Mohammed is no longer news to you, and with the mindset of the people we are dealing with, you should also know that reprisals will likely occur," Ogiri said.

He explained that the first attack occurred when three villagers went to their farms in Akpachi.

"The bandits came and killed two of them. One escaped and alerted the community. We recovered the corpses on Saturday and buried them. We had combed the bushes believing the attackers had fled, but early Sunday morning, around 4am, we received reports that they had besieged Otukpo-Nobi, killing several people and injuring many others," he said.

Ogiri said efforts were ongoing to relocate survivors to safer locations, provide medical assistance and strengthen security in the affected areas.

He appealed for calm, warning youths against attacking innocent persons while expressing understanding of their anger over the killings.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Udeme Edet, said she had not received official information on the attacks when contacted.

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Reacting to the killings, Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned the attacks, describing them as barbaric and an assault on the lives and peace of Benue residents.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor said the attacks were unacceptable and vowed that his administration would continue to work with security agencies to protect lives and property.

He directed security agencies in the state to intensify surveillance, collaborate with neighbouring states, pursue the attackers and ensure they are brought to justice.

The governor also urged residents to support security agencies with credible information, while sympathising with the families of victims and wishing the injured speedy recovery.