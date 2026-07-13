Nigeria: Kogi Bans Roadside Revenue Collection, Haulage Fees

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has banned all forms of roadside revenue collection and haulage fees on highways, following the commencement of Nigeria's new tax law on Jan. 1.

The Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Dr Salihu Enehe, disclosed this on Sunday in Lokoja while speaking on the implications of the tax reform for the state.

Enehe said the new tax regime expressly prohibited unauthorised revenue collection on highways carried out under the guise of taxation.

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He warned that any individual or group found engaging in such acts would be regarded as enemies of both Kogi and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Offenders will be treated as criminals and economic saboteurs and, upon arrest, will be prosecuted in accordance with the law," he stated.

The KGIRS boss further explained that the reform has abolished the sale of revenue emblems and collection of haulage fees on highways.

He clarified that all legitimate haulage charges are now strictly restricted to designated loading and off-loading points, in line with the provisions of the new tax law and global best practices.

According to him, the measures are designed to sanitise revenue administration, eliminate multiple taxation and create a more business-friendly environment for economic growth.

Enehe urged transport operators, business owners, and the general public to comply with the new directives and to report cases of illegal tax collection to the relevant authorities.

He added that KGIRS, in partnership with security agencies, will intensify monitoring and enforcement across the state to ensure compliance.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to building a transparent, efficient and lawful tax system that would protect law-abiding citizens and support economic stability.