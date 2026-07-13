Nigeria: Tinubu Retains Shettima As Running Mate, Presidential, NASS Candidates Submission Ends

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has retained Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu's running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

This was confirmed during the submission of the completed nomination forms of Tinubu and Shettima to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for onward transmission to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu's Special Adviser on Political Matters, Ibrahim Masari, who represented the President at the event, formally presented the joint nomination forms to the NWC.

This is because the submission of presidential and National Assembly nomination forms to INEC ended yesterday. The commission fixed 6pm on Saturday, 11 July 2026, as the deadline for political parties to submit the nomination forms of their presidential and National Assembly candidates through its online nomination portal.

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APC had earlier submitted its National Assembly candidates' list to INEC while other parties including the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did same for their federal legislative and presidential flag-bearers, respectively.

Meanwhile, the National Executives of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) Door-to-Door Movement was inaugurated in Abuja over the week.

The movement, founded by High Chief Dr Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo is aimed at mobilising support for Tinubu's re-election bid in 2027.

Speaking at the event, President Tinubu said he would never betray the confidence reposed in him while insisting that the ongoing economic reforms are laying the foundation for a more prosperous future.

Represented by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu said his administration remains focused on building a stronger nation despite the difficult decisions taken since assuming office.

"I am determined never to betray the trust of Nigerians and the vision of ensuring a better Nigeria", the president said.

On the other hand, cracks within the Accord Party widened, as the Accord Alliance Movement (AAM) reaffirmed its support for Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as the party's presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

National Chairman of Accord Party, Maxwell Mgbuden, had said the party did not produce a presidential candidate because no aspirant met the requirements for the purchase and submission of expression of interest and nomination forms within the stipulated period.

But at a press conference in Abuja, the group unveiled a new political movement and insisted that Hashim is the party's presidential flag-bearer.

Speaking at the movement's inauguration in Abuja, the Director-General of the AAM, Hon. Light Adah Adoko, alleged that some forces within the Accord Party were attempting to undermine its internal democratic process by frustrating Hashim's emergence as the party's presidential candidate.

Also, the Accord Party presidential candidate, Dr Olawepo-Hashim, approached the Federal High Court in Abuja with legal proceedings to reclaim what he describes as his lawfully earned presidential ticket.

He asked the Federal High Court to issue an order compelling the Accord Party to recognise him as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election and transmit his name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Alternatively, the plaintiff asks the court to direct the party to conduct a fresh presidential primary in which he would participate if the court declines to order the submission of his name.

Similarly, the crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) took another dimension as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja reaffirmed Shehu Musa Gabam as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, led by Prof. Sodiq Gombe, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the judgment relied upon by Gabam.

According to the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment served on INEC, the court held that Gabam remains the recognised National Chairman of the SDP and is legally empowered to act on behalf of the party in matters relating to the submission of candidates for elections.

The court declared that Gabam, as National Chairman of the SDP, together with the Acting National Secretary, possessed the legal authority to sign, transmit and authenticate the submission of candidates on behalf of the party.

But the party's National Publicity Secretary, Araba Aiyenigba, under Gombe leadership, insisted that the legal basis for the judgment had been nullified by the Supreme Court and insisted that the ruling was already being challenged at the Court of Appeal.

For its part, the Allied People's Movement (APM), announced that it has developed a pragmatic wide-ranging governance blueprint to swiftly resuscitate the productive sector, rebuild critical infrastructure, revamp the ailing economy, pull the nation from the brinks of collapse and restore dignity and comfort to the lives of all citizens.

The National Publicity Secretary of APM, Hon. Abubakar Yusuf, said the blueprint will also reshape the nation's broken security architecture, effectively check acts of terrorism, and guarantee the security of lives and property across the country.

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APM alleged that the ruling APC in the last 10 years, especially the last, governed Nigeria without a coherent economic blueprint, resulting in a totally confused, careless and rudderless governance, characterised by massive corruption and reckless anti-people policies.

This, the opposition party said, led to biting economic hardship, hyper-unemployment, skyrocketing inflation, collapsed infrastructure and widespread insecurity.

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), conducted election across the state's 18 local government areas and 192 wards to elect local government council chairmen and councilors.

Twelve political parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Action Congress (AAC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Accord Party (AP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Action Peoples Party (APP), among others participated in the process.

However, major opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) did not participate in the election, the results of which are still being expected.