Nigeria: No Info About Our 78 Children Kidnapped By Boko Haram Weeks Ago, Parents Lament

Parents of the 42 Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School pupils and students, as well as the 36 Lassa Government Day Secondary School Students,in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State, still in the hands of the Boko Haram terrorists weeks after their abduction, have gone spiritual seeking God's intervention over the safe return of their children.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that the 42 students of Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists on May 16, 2026, while on June 29, the suspected Boko Haram terrorists again invaded Government Day Secondary School Lassa, all in Askira/Uba local government area, abducting over 46 students and teachers.

While the military and other security agencies rescued nine of the students, some of who were writing NECO examination at the time of the abduction and a teacher, 36 of them were declared missing by their parents in a register opened by the school authority and the State Government after the rescued returned.

Speaking to our correspondent yesterday, one of the parents, Milnda Lassa, whose son, Bitrus Milnda, an SS1 Student was among the 36 missing students, said there have been continued silence from both government and security agencies over the whereabouts of the children, adding that they embarked on fasting and prayers seeking God's intervention for the safe return of their abducted children.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the prayer and fasting was held on Wednesday in Lassa Community, stressing that they will continue to seek the face of God untill their children are rescued or freed by the terrorists.

Mr Lassa called on the Nigerian military and government at all level to deploy a similar intelligence - led operation that resulted in the rescue of the 44 pupils and teachers abducted in Orire local government area of Oyo State, in rescuing the 42 Mussa pupils and students, as well as the 36 Lassa students still in captivity.

Another father to one of the abductees in Lassa Community Government Day Secondary School, Ibrahim Millam , lamented that 12 days gone after the abduction, silence beclouded their community with no information coming from either, the state, federal governments or the security agencies about the condition of their children.

He added that since they abducted his daughter Esther Ibrahim, who was was in SS2 with her fellow students, nobody had updated them over the condition of their children.

"Many of us the parents have been waiting in anguish, and our waiting and hope of their return from the Boko Haram terrorists den have broken our hearts. We have equally embarked on fasting and prayers for God's intervention over their rescue from the terrorists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It has been silence, no information about their whereabouts. We commend the federal government for rescuing Oyo students. Please, our children should not be allowed to die in captivity. They are our hope. We are not at peace in our homes," he said.

In Mussa community, one of the residents, Sani Abdullahi, said the continued stay of the primary and secondary school students in captivity have left many families in disarray.

"It is unfortunate that our children are still in captivity after almost two months now. Parents are losing hope. If you visit families of victims now, it is tears upon tears. As a community, we don't even know where to start from anymore or who will come to our aid," he said.

Speaking on local efforts, he said, "We have had meetings, sent our plea through our representative to the government, yet it has been continued silence. All we get in return is assurance. When are they coming back?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the president of the Borno South Youth Alliance, Samaila Kaigama said the organisation will stage a protest if the government fails to rescue the children.

"If Borno State government and Senator Ali Ndume cannot provide our school children (Mussa/Lassa) abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists then we will protest in our home lands," he said.