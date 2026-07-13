Nigeria: ADC Senatorial Candidate Urges Stronger Security After Deadly Otukpo Attacks

Dr David Olofu, African Democratic Congress (ADC) senatorial candidate for Benue South Senatorial District, has urged government at all levels to strengthen security in vulnerable communities following renewed attacks in Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA).

Olofu made the call on Sunday while reacting to the early morning attacks on Apachi and Otukpo-Nobi communities in Okete District, allegedly carried out by suspected armed herdsmen.

The senatorial candidate decried the recurring attacks on communities across the senatorial district and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to protect lives and ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

He described the attacks as deliberate acts of aggression and stressed the need for decisive action to secure communities and safeguard human lives.

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The ADC candidate sympathised with families of the victims and prayed for the repose of those killed and for comfort for the bereaved.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government, Mr Maxwell Ogiri, said the latest attack followed the killing of two farmers in Apachi village on Friday.

Ogiri told journalists that the bodies of the two victims were recovered and buried on Saturday after community members searched the area.

He said residents had remained vigilant and combed nearby bushes after the incident but were taken by surprise when gunmen attacked Otukpo-Nobi at about 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

He said youths in the area protested the killings by taking the bodies of some victims to the palace of the Och'Idoma.

"We are trying to calm the youths so that they don't take their anger out on innocent passers-by.

"When people are apprehensive and afraid, you cannot directly control their initial reactions," he said.

Ogiri said 10 persons had been killed in the latest wave of attacks, comprising two victims killed on Friday in Apachi and eight others killed in Sunday's attack on Otukpo-Nobi.

He added that several other persons sustained injuries, while survivors have been moved to safer locations as security had been reinforced in the area.