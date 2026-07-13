Africa: All of Africa Today - July 13, 2026

Nigeria Rescues 46 Abducted Children in Military Operation

Nigerian security forces have rescued 46 children and several teachers who were abducted by suspected Ansaru militants during attacks on three schools in Oyo State two months ago. President Bola Tinubu said the military, police and intelligence-led operation killed several militants, arrested eight suspects and secured the hostages' release without paying a ransom. One teacher died in captivity, while another was killed during the initial raid. Militant groups and gangs in Nigeria have stepped up abductions for ransom in recent years, commonly targeting schools. The raid on schools in the agrarian communities of Esiele and Yawota became a critical social issue and sparked protests and a monthlong statewide teachers' strike.

South Africa Deports Over 53,000 Undocumented Migrants

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South Africa has said that it has deported or repatriated more than 53,000 undocumented foreign nationals since launching a nationwide migration management campaign. Most were from Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique, and the number is likely to rise as repatriations and deportations continue. The crackdown follows weeks of anti-immigration protests, during which demonstrators blamed undocumented migrants for unemployment, crime and pressure on public services. The demonstrators had set an "unofficial deadline" of 30 June for all undocumented migrants to leave the country, which has seen many foreigners leave to escape violence and intimidation. Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said authorities are enforcing immigration laws while respecting human rights, and warned against illegal searches by protesters. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also condemned attacks on migrants, urging citizens not to take the law into their own hands.

Mali and Algeria Restore Diplomatic Ties

Mali and Algeria have agreed to restore diplomatic relations by reopening their airspace to each other's civilian and military aircraft and reinstating their ambassadors, ending a 15-month dispute triggered by the downing of a Malian military drone in 2025. Diplomatic relations between the two countries had been suspended since April 2025, after Mali accused Algeria of shooting down one of its reconnaissance drones in Malian airspace. Algeria insisted it had violated its airspace. Mali, joined by its Sahel allies Niger and Burkina Faso, withdrew their ambassadors from Algeria over what they called an "act of aggression towards the entire confederal space". Algeria then closed its airspace to flights to and from Mali and recalled its ambassadors from Mali and Niger, describing the allegations as "serious and unfounded". The incident led to ambassador withdrawals, airspace closures and the suspension of regional security cooperation. The reconciliation comes despite ongoing tensions in the Sahel, where Mali continues to battle jihadist groups and Tuareg separatists.

Namibian Fishrot Victims Seek Justice in Iceland

More than 1,000 former Namibian fisheries workers have asked Icelandic prosecutors to recognise them as victims in criminal proceedings linked to the Fishrot corruption scandal involving Icelandic fishing company Samherji. Transparency International, a global anti-corruption organisation that works to prevent corruption and promote accountability, supported the workers in submitting formal claims to Icelandic prosecutors in a legal effort that could influence how victims of corruption are recognised and included in judicial proceedings in Iceland and beyond. The fishermen are asking Icelandic authorities to recognise the harm they suffered and allow them to participate in proceedings involving Icelandic fishing company Samherji. The workers argued that the alleged corruption cost them their jobs and led to financial hardship, food and housing insecurity, debt and psychological distress. If accepted, the claims could set a legal precedent by allowing foreign victims of alleged corruption to participate in Icelandic criminal proceedings and seek formal recognition and compensation for the harm they suffered.

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Malawi Activist Opposes Proposed Extension of MPs' Terms

Human rights activist Redson Munlo has urged Malawian lawmakers to abandon what he claims is a plan to extend the parliamentary term from five to seven years. He argued that such a change would require a national referendum. Munlo alleged that some MPs are holding secret meetings and working "day and night" to draft a bill to extend the parliamentary term to seven years. He warned lawmakers against pursuing what he described as an unpopular proposal. Munlo also urged Malawians not to emulate developments in Zimbabwe, saying each country must be guided by its own constitutional framework. He called on Malawians to remain vigilant and oppose any attempt to extend lawmakers' terms without the consent of voters. He said that any proposal to extend the tenure of MPs should not be allowed to pass because of what he believes would be its adverse effects on ordinary citizens.