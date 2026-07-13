Nigeria: Police Rescue 12 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 15 Suspects in Nationwide Operations

ABUJA -- The Nigeria Police Force on Monday said its operatives rescued 12 kidnapped victims, arrested 15 suspects and recovered firearms, ammunition, stolen vehicles and other exhibits in coordinated operations across 11 states within the last 24 hours.

According to a police situation report, the operations targeted kidnapping, armed robbery, vandalism, impersonation and other criminal activities.

In Niger State, police tactical teams, working with local vigilantes, engaged suspected bandits in a gun battle at Mangoro Village in Mariga Local Government Area, rescuing 11 kidnapped victims unharmed. The victims were later reunited with their families.

In a separate operation in Agaie Local Government Area, detectives arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal land dispute.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In Oyo State, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad rescued a five-year-old child who had been abducted after conducting a technology-driven investigation.

Police said two suspects were arrested and allegedly confessed to demanding a ₦10 million ransom, of which ₦1 million had already been paid.

Also in Oyo, officers on stop-and-search duty in Ibadan arrested a suspect and recovered a locally made pistol, a live cartridge and suspected illicit drugs.

In Edo State, police arrested three suspects linked to the vandalism of telecommunications infrastructure in Benin City. Investigations also led to the recovery of a Toyota Yaris car and 12 heavy-duty batteries believed to have been stolen in an earlier operation.

In Kano State, operatives acting on intelligence arrested a suspect accused of impersonating military personnel. Recovered from him were an AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, an additional 29 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, military uniforms, desert boots, suspected fake military identity cards and other items.

Similarly, police in the Federal Capital Territory arrested a suspect in Gwagwalada during an intelligence-led operation and recovered a locally fabricated firearm.

In Gombe State, two suspects were arrested after police intercepted a vehicle transporting two suspected stolen cows. The vehicle was recovered, while efforts are ongoing to arrest another suspect who escaped.

In Ogun State, detectives arrested four suspects in separate cases involving alleged defilement, criminal impersonation and assault. Police also recovered military uniforms allegedly used in the impersonation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police added that tactical teams were deployed to respond to violent incidents in Plateau, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Benue and Bauchi states, where they evacuated casualties, restored public order and launched investigations to apprehend those responsible.

The Force said the nationwide operations resulted in the rescue of 12 kidnap victims, the arrest of 15 suspects, and the recovery of two firearms, 60 rounds of ammunition and two vehicles, adding that investigations are ongoing to arrest fleeing suspects and ensure their prosecution.