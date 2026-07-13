Nigeria: Ex-Minister Uche Nnaji Arrives Court to Face Arraignment for Certificate Forgery

The ICPC is expected to arraign the former minister on charges of forgery and making false statements in documents submitted to public authorities.

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment on certificate forgery charges filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Mr Nnaji arrived at the court on Monday morning ahead of proceedings before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik.

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Mr Nnaji entered the courtroom dressed in a white outfit and a red cap. He raised his right hand to acknowledge cheers from supporters and other attendees as he walked in.

The ICPC is expected to arraign the former minister on charges of forgery and making false statements in documents submitted to public authorities.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday that the ICPC concluded its investigation into the allegations against Mr Nnaji and filed criminal charges against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges followed months of investigation into allegations that the former minister forged academic credentials and made false declarations.

The case stems from a petition challenging the authenticity of certificates Mr Nnaji allegedly submitted during his nomination and screening for ministerial appointment.

In June, the ICPC obtained a 14-day remand order to detain Mr Nnaji after informing the court that he repeatedly failed to honour invitations for questioning despite several notices.

He also appealed the court order authorising his arrest, arguing that the decision should be set aside.

The anti-corruption agency subsequently filed criminal charges against him after concluding its investigation.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation published in October last year exposed Mr Nnaji's forgery of the certificates he used to secure his ministerial appointment in 2023.

Mr Nnaji has denied any wrongdoing.