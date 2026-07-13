Nigeria: ICPC Arraigns Ex-Minister Uche Nnaji for Certificate Forgery, Misappropriation of Funds

ICPC arraigned the 63-year-old Nnaji on six charges before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Monday arraigned former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, for certificate forgery and misappropriation of funds.

The anti-graft agency arraigned the 63-year-old on six charges before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

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Counts three, four, five ad six specifically relate to the alleged certificate forgery, while the first two counts relate to the alleged misappropriation of funds while in office.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Nnaji arrived at the court on Monday morning ahead of the proceedings scheduled to commence at about 9 a.m.

Mr Nnaji entered the courtroom dressed in a white outfit and a red cap. He raised his right hand to acknowledge supporters and other attendees as he walked in.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday that the ICPC concluded its investigation into the allegations against Mr Nnaji and filed criminal charges against him before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges followed months of investigation into allegations that the former minister forged academic credentials and made false declarations.

The case stems from a petition challenging the authenticity of certificates Mr Nnaji allegedly submitted during his nomination and screening for ministerial appointment.

In June, the ICPC obtained a 14-day remand order to detain Mr Nnaji after informing the court that he repeatedly failed to honour invitations for questioning despite several notices.

He also appealed the court order authorising his arrest, arguing that the decision should be set aside.

The anti-corruption agency subsequently filed criminal charges against him after concluding its investigation.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation published in October last year exposed Mr Nnaji's forgery of the certificates he used to secure his ministerial appointment in 2023.

Mr Nnaji has denied any wrongdoing.

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