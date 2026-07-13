Nigeria: Plateau, Benue Killings - Nigeria Cannot Prosper While Innocent Blood Flows - Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 election, has condemned the latest killings in Benue and Plateau states, saying Nigeria cannot achieve meaningful development while innocent citizens continue to lose their lives to violence.

Obi made the remarks in a statement posted on his X handle on Monday following reports of fresh attacks in parts of Benue and Plateau states that left several people dead.

The former Anambra State governor described the killings as painful and deeply disturbing, citing the reported murder of at least 16 persons in the Otukpo-Nobi community of Benue State and the killing of nine members of the same family, including a two-month-old baby, in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

According to him, the incidents are a grim reminder of the persistent insecurity that has continued to plague communities in Benue, Plateau and other parts of the country.

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"For years, families in Benue, Plateau and other communities across Nigeria have lived under the constant shadow of fear, violence and displacement. Mothers have buried their children, children have become orphans overnight, farmers have abandoned their lands, and entire communities have been left devastated. We cannot continue to accept this tragic cycle as though it were normal. It is not," Obi said.

He lamented that many families had lost loved ones, while farmers had abandoned their farmlands and entire communities had been uprooted by repeated attacks.

"Every Nigerian life is sacred, and every life lost is one too many. These are not mere statistics; they are fathers, mothers, children, breadwinners and future leaders whose dreams have been violently cut short," he stated.

"The primary responsibility of any government is the protection of lives and property. Every Nigerian life is sacred, and every life lost is one too many. These are not mere statistics; they are fathers, mothers, children, breadwinners and future leaders whose dreams have been violently cut short.

"The time has come to move beyond routine condemnations after every attack. Nigerians deserve a security architecture that is proactive rather than reactive, driven by intelligence, rapid response and accountability. Those responsible for these atrocities must be identified, arrested and prosecuted. The culture of impunity must end."

Obi extended his condolences to the bereaved families as well as the governments and people of Benue and Plateau states, praying for comfort for those who lost loved ones and strength for affected communities.

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"This is not about politics; it is about humanity. We must summon the collective will to secure our nation and restore hope to our people. No country can develop when its citizens live in fear, and no society can prosper when innocent blood continues to flow unchecked," he said.