Africa: Chinese Expert Rejects Claims of China Debt Trap

A Chinese development expert, Dr. Zhou Taidong, has rejected claims that China uses loans and aid to trap poor countries, saying China's cooperation with African countries is based on mutual benefit and South-South cooperation.

Dr. Zhou, who is the Deputy Director of the China International Development Center, speaking to the New Dawn in Beijing briefly after his presentation on "The Global Development Initiative-Turning Poly-crisis into Poly-opportunities, on Sunday, July 12, said the perception that China intentionally gives loans to seize assets in developing countries does not reflect the purpose of China-Africa cooperation.

He said China's support to African countries is intended to promote development, strengthen partnerships and create shared benefits.

"China's aid and loans to African countries are based on South-South cooperation, so there are mutual benefits," he said. "I do not think they are loans intentionally designed to grab assets in the region."

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He said African countries and their partners should focus more on feasibility studies, due diligence, project sustainability and the ability of recipient countries to operate and maintain development projects.

He said those issues are essential to ensuring that projects financed through international cooperation remain useful and sustainable after implementation.

According to him, better planning and stronger local capacity are needed to help African countries make full use of development assistance and avoid poorly managed projects.

Dr. Zhou also said China's training and exchange programs for African leaders, journalists and professionals have helped broaden understanding of China-Africa cooperation over the years.

He said perceptions have gradually changed, with more African participants now asking practical questions about how China's development experience relates to their own national development challenges.