Liberia: Boakai Battles Institutional Clash

Margibi County — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has called for stronger cooperation between the Executive and Legislative branches of government, emphasizing that Liberia's national interest must always come before political differences and institutional disagreements.

His remarks come amid growing tensions between the Executive and Legislative branches, as public statements from officials of the Executive and some lawmakers have become increasingly confrontational, with each side accusing the other of overstepping its constitutional authority.

At the same time, some members of the Executive have been accused of showing disrespect toward the Legislature, further straining relations between the two branches.

The exchanges have deepened political divisions and raised concerns about cooperation between the branches of government.

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The growing friction reflects a broader debate over the interpretation of constitutional powers, institutional independence, and the balance of authority between both.

Political observers have warned that if the disagreements persist, they could undermine effective governance and slow the implementation of key national policies.

Against this backdrop, President Boakai called on members of both branches of government to work together in the interest of the country.

"Liberia is all that matters, and everyone who has come to government must know that Liberia comes first," President Boakai said. "We need to work together at all times because Liberia comes first in everything we have to achieve."

The Liberian leader made the remarks upon his return from a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye, where he held a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting investment opportunities for Liberia.

Speaking upon his arrival at the RIA on Saturday, July 11, 2026, the President Boakai also highlighted the outcomes of the visit, noting that the discussions focused on attracting investment, expanding educational opportunities, and deepening diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

He disclosed that the engagements included discussions on establishing a Turkish Consulate in Liberia and a Liberian diplomatic mission in Türkiye, while also exploring opportunities to increase investment and secure scholarships for Liberian students.

"There were talks around investments, education opportunities for Liberians through scholarships, and strengthening diplomatic relations through the establishment of a consulate and an embassy," he said.

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Further highlighting the significance of the visit in an Executive Mansion release, President Boakai described the proposed diplomatic presence as a major step toward strengthening bilateral ties and creating greater opportunities for economic growth, investment, and cooperation between Liberia and Türkiye.