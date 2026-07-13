Liberia: Letter to H. E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai

document

Date: November 6, 2025

H. E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai

President of the Republic of Liberia

Executive Mansion

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Capitol Hill, Monrovia

Republic of Liberia

Subject: Letter of Recommendation for Madam Beatrice Sarpee Johnson - Superintendent, Grand Gedeh County.

Dear Mr. President,

We, the members of the Unity Party USA and Canada, proudly join our voices from the diaspora to recommend our esteemed colleague, Madam Beatrice Sarpee Johnson, for the position of Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County.

Madam Johnson is not only a devoted and loyal partisan of the Unity Party, but also a true daughter of Grand Gedeh--deeply rooted in her community and intimately connected to the hopes, struggles, and aspirations of her people. Having lived among them, she understands their daily realities and has dedicated her life to advancing their wellbeing through tireless service and unwavering advocacy.

Because of her unshakable love for Grand Gedeh, Madam Johnson has gone above and beyond the call of duty. During the 2023 elections, she rode on a motorbike through the mud in the midnight hours, risking her own safety to ensure that the voices of her county were heard. Her courage and determination nearly cost her life, yet she persevered--driven by a deep conviction to see her county fairly represented and its people included in the nation's democratic process. Such commitment is rare and speaks volumes about her strength of character and patriotic devotion.

She embodies the values of loyalty, service, and humility that define your Excellency's leadership and the ARREST Agenda. Her compassion for others, commitment to justice, and tireless advocacy for women and youth empowerment make her the kind of transformational leader Grand Gedeh needs at this pivotal time.

We, the members of the diaspora, can attest to her dedication, integrity, and unwavering love for Grand Gedeh and Liberia as a whole. Her leadership inspires trust, unity, and hope among all who work with her. We firmly believe that her appointment would not only strengthen the Unity Party's vision of inclusion, accountability, and good governance, but also serve as a testament to your Excellency's commitment to recognizing selfless and capable leaders.

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With deep respect and unwavering confidence, we wholeheartedly recommend Madam Beatrice Sarpee Johnson for consideration as Superintendent of Grand Gedeh County.

With our highest esteem,

Sincerely,

Jackie McCay

The Members of the Unity Party USA and Canada and the Diaspora

Jackiekm577@gmail.com

(470) 290-0187