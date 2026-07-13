West Africa: Oxford University Invites Senator Snowe to Address Democracy and Constitutional Governance in West Africa

Monrovia — Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. has been invited to deliver a public lecture at the prestigious University of Oxford, where he is expected to engage academics, students, diplomats, and policymakers in discussions on the future of democracy, peace, and constitutional governance across West Africa.

Senator Snowe will speak on the theme, "Strengthening Regional Democracy: The ECOWAS Parliament and the Future of Constitutional Governance in West Africa," during an event hosted by Green Templeton College.

The lecture is being organized by the Green Templeton College Graduate Common Room in partnership with the Oxford African Governance Forum, the Center for African Policy, and African Rebirth, reflecting growing international interest in democratic governance and regional cooperation on the African continent.

As Chair of the ECOWAS Parliament Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and the African Peer Review Mechanism, Senator Snowe has played a leading role in election observation missions and parliamentary diplomacy initiatives throughout West Africa.

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His work has focused on promoting constitutional rule, strengthening democratic institutions, supporting peaceful electoral processes, and encouraging regional collaboration to address governance challenges.

The lecture is scheduled for Monday, July 13, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. BST in the Barclay Room of Green Templeton College. The invitation is widely viewed as recognition of Senator Snowe's contributions to regional governance and highlights Liberia's increasing presence in international discussions on democracy, peacebuilding, and constitutional leadership. Organizers expect the event to provide an opportunity for participants to exchange ideas on strengthening democratic institutions and advancing sustainable governance across the West African sub-region.