Liberia: Tragic Motor Incident Kills Pastor, Three Children On Ganta-Saclepea High-Way

Flumpa — A motor crash on the Ganta-Saclepea highway late Friday claimed the lives of a pastor and two of his children and left a third child critically condition.

Pastor Majustal Kurah of the Global Methodist Church in Gbor Korsien Town, District 4, was returning from Ganta after attending the National Cooperative Development Agency's conference and International Cooperative Day celebration when the accident occurred.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on July 10, 2026, near the Flumpa Inland Church compound, just outside Ritching Flumpa Town in District 8.

A pastor and three of his children were killed and a third child critically injured after a driverless truck struck their motorbike on the Ganta-Saclepea Highway, FrontPage Africa has learned.

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An eyewitness told FrontPage Africa that a blue truck with no license plate was traveling on the opposite side of the road from Saclepea toward Ganta when the pastor, identified as Majustal Kurah, and his three children were riding from Ganta toward Gbor Koresien Town.

The truck reportedly has a light on and struck the pastor's motor cycle. The collision killed Pastor Kurah and two of his children at the scene. A third child was rushed to a health facility in Flumpa and remains in critical condition.

After the crash, the truck's driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. Witnesses said the unattended truck later rolled and struck another pickup that was traveling from Saclepea toward Ganta.

Police and emergency responders attended the scene. Authorities have not yet released official details about the driver, the cause of the crash, or any charges. FrontPage Africa has contacted the Liberia National Police for comment.

Pastor Kurah and his three children were travelling to Gbor Koresien Town when two of the children and the pastor died at the scene. The surviving child was rushed to a health facility in Flumpa Town and is reported to be in critical condition.

Local authorities and emergency responders were on the scene. Further details about the cause of the crash, the identity and condition of the injured child, and any ongoing investigations were not immediately available.

Members of the Global Methodist Church and residents of Gbor Koresien Town have been notified and are reported to be gathering to mourn.