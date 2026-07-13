Mozambique: Almost One Million People Face Severe Food Insecurity in Cabo Delgado

A mother and her children, displaced by violence, fetch water at a temporary camp in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique (file photo).

Maputo — The Germany humanitarian organization, Johanniter International Assistance, has announced that over 900,000 people face severe food insecurity, acute malnutrition, and massive displacement as a result of islamist terrorist that has been plaguing the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a statement, despite ongoing efforts to address the severe humanitarian crisis caused by terrorism, less than half of the population in need has been reached, but "humanitarian funding remains critically insufficient, leaving many vulnerable families facing limited access to healthcare, food, education, and protection services."

Therefore, the organization launched an integrated humanitarian response in Cabo Delgado alongside partners. The initiative, which is co-funded by European Union Humanitarian Aid, aims to support conflict-affected communities and displaced persons in Cabo Delgado.

"Faced with the ongoing conflict, forced displacement, and the impacts of climate change in Cabo Delgado, our consortium is committed to restoring essential services, including health, nutrition, protection, education, and cash assistance, for the most vulnerable people, with dignity, inclusion, and care", said Morris Kolubah, Johanniter's Director in Mozambique, cited in the document.

The document points out that the activities will be implemented in the districts of Mocímboa da Praia and Mecúfi, two of the areas most affected by the conflict and population displacement.

The interventions, which will span 12 months, will focus on health, nutrition, protection, and multipurpose cash assistance.