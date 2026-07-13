Nigeria: Fresh Fears in Oyo As Gunmen Kidnap School Headmaster

Mr Owoade, who is also a member of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), was abducted around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday while returning home from his farm in Budo Aare, Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state.

Barely 24 hours after abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State were rescued, suspected gunmen have kidnapped a 60-year-old Matthew Owoade, the primary school headmaster of Nomadic Basic School, Igbojaye, in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Owoade, who is also a member of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), was abducted around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday while returning home from his farm in Budo Aare, Itesiwaju Local Government Area of the state. The alleged kidnappers have reportedly demanded N30 million for his release.

Oyo State NUT secretary, Salami Olukayode, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on a phone call on Monday, said appropriate actions have been taken to ensure the release of the victim.

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"I just spoke with the union chairman in that local government who told me that they've reported to the police headquarters in that local government, the local government chairman, and putting up report to get across to the government on the issue," Mr Olukayode said.

Mr Owoade's abduction has renewed concerns over the safety of teachers and residents in rural communities despite recent security operations that secured the release of the abducted pupils and teachers kidnapped from their schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Vanguard reported that Mr Owoade's son, Abiola Owoade, said the attackers intercepted the headmaster along the route and whisked him away to an unknown destination. He added that the kidnappers contacted the family shortly after the abduction using the victim's mobile phone and demanded N30 million as ransom.

A search by the community members later recovered the victim's abandoned motorcycle in a nearby bush on Sunday morning.

However, family members, colleagues and residents of Itesiwaju have appealed to the police, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the headmaster's safe and unconditional release.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the Oyo State Police Command but calls made to both the commissioner of police and the spokesperson were not answered as of the time of filing this report.