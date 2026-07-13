Ghana: Police Destroy Eight-Acre Indian Hemp Farm in Volta Region

A team of police officers from the Volta Regional Command last Friday destroyed over eight acres of Indian hemp plantation at Peki-Dzake in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Wisdom Akorli, told journalists after the operation that the command had intensified its crackdown on the cultivation, sale and use of narcotics and other illicit drugs in the region.

He stressed that effective policing required a collective effort and called on residents to support the police with timely and credible information that could lead to the arrest of offenders.

DCOP Akorli assured the public that any information provided would be treated with strict confidentiality and urged residents to volunteer intelligence to help curb the menace.

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He reaffirmed the police's commitment to protecting lives and property, while appealing to the public to play an active role in eliminating narcotics and illicit drug activities in the region.

The Regional Commander also commended the officers who carried out the operation for their professionalism, noting that the police remained focused on delivering on their mandate.

The Volta Regional Director of the Police Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Richard Dotse Gablah, said the operation was based on intelligence, which led to the discovery and destruction of the farm.

DSP Gablah disclosed that surveillance had been intensified to clamp down on drug-related activities, adding that although criminals often stayed a step ahead of law enforcement agencies, sustained efforts were being made to rid the region of narcotics.