Ghana: Gaf Launches 440-Unit Burma Camp Housing Project

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched the Burma Camp Redevelopment Project, an ambitious initiative aimed at delivering 440 modern housing units to improve the welfare of military personnel.

The programme comprises three key projects: the construction of 192 housing units at El Wak Barracks, the development of 248 housing units at Medo Lines in Burma Camp, and the redevelopment of the Burma Camp Post Office into a two-storey multipurpose commercial facility.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, commended the military high command for opting to redevelop old accommodation rather than continue with costly repairs.

He described the project as a strategic investment in national security, explaining that decent accommodation was critical to improving the welfare, morale and operational readiness of personnel.

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Mr Genfi noted that many officers and soldiers were still living in ageing facilities that had outlived their usefulness, despite their sacrifices in safeguarding the country.

He said the accommodation deficit had become more pressing as the military continued to take on expanded responsibilities, including maritime security, counter-terrorism preparedness, internal security operations and international peace support missions.

The Deputy Minister indicated that the project aligned with the government's Resetting Ghana Agenda and complemented the ongoing 10,000 Housing Units Programme and other infrastructure developments across military garrisons.

He, therefore, appealed to corporate organisations, financial institutions, philanthropists and development partners to support the initiative, adding that the Ghana Revenue Authority had granted tax-deductible status for eligible contributions to encourage private sector participation.

Presenting the technical details, the Acting Director of the Directorate of Architecture at the Department of Engineer Services, Lieutenant Colonel Gertrude Oppong Ansah, said the El Wak Barracks project would replace 18 dilapidated accommodation blocks currently housing 180 families with 192 modern housing units.

She explained that the new development would consist of eight blocks of two-bedroom apartments and four blocks of one-bedroom studio apartments, providing improved living conditions for personnel and their families.

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Lieutenant Colonel Oppong Ansah said Belamos Construction Limited had been awarded the contract for the El Wak project, which was expected to be completed within nine months.

She further stated that the existing Burma Camp Post Office, located opposite Ecobank and near the Department of Religious Affairs, would be redeveloped into a modern two-storey multipurpose facility.

According to her, the ground floor would house two banking halls, while the first floor would accommodate the post office, a conference room, a travel and tour office, as well as additional office space for rent. The project would be executed by HMS Construction Limited.

On the Medo Lines project, she said 18 existing accommodation blocks housing 36 families would be replaced with a modern residential complex comprising 248 family units. She added that the project represented a 600 per cent increase in housing capacity, making it one of the largest accommodation schemes being undertaken by the GAF