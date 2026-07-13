Cameroon: Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné - There Is Still One More Dream I Want to Achieve With Cameroon

interview

Sixteen years after making her debut for the Indomitable Lionesses, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné is preparing to write another chapter in one of African women's football's most enduring careers.

The Cameroon forward is set to feature in her eighth TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, when the tournament takes place in Morocco from 26 July to 16 August.

Affectionately known as "OG7", the veteran striker continues to inspire a new generation while pursuing the one achievement that has eluded her throughout an outstanding international career - lifting the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON trophy.

In this exclusive interview with CAFOnline.com, Aboudi Onguéné reflects on her longevity, mentoring the next generation and the continued growth of women's football across Africa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

CAFOnline.com: You have represented Cameroon for almost 16 years. What continues to motivate you?

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné: I still feel that I haven't achieved something truly great with the national team. I can't leave this team without accomplishing something special in the game that has given me so much.

I've played in many Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, but there is still something missing. That feeling is what keeps me going. I want to try one more time and see if we can achieve something great.

CAFOnline.com: If you could speak to the young Gabrielle who was just starting out with the national team, what advice would you give her?

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné: I would tell her to believe in her dreams and never give up.

When I started, many people told me I was too small to become a footballer. They didn't believe I could succeed.

But I always believed in myself. I worked hard, focused on my strengths and never stopped believing. My mentality has never changed, and today I am proud of the journey I have had.

CAFOnline.com: Many younger players, including Naomi Eto, now see you as a role model. What does that mean to you?

It makes me very proud because every athlete hopes to pass on their experience one day.

There are many young players in this squad who look up to me, not only Naomi. That means a lot because they share the same dreams I had when I was their age.

The player I currently share a room with still tells me she used to watch me on television and dreamed of playing alongside me. Now we are teammates and I try to encourage her every day.

I tell her never to stop believing in her dream of becoming a top professional. If you work hard and believe in yourself, anything is possible.

Even when my international career ends, I will always be there to support the next generation.

CAFOnline.com: Women's football has changed significantly since your debut in 2008. How do you see its development?

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné: The progress has been tremendous.

Today we have a Women's Africa Cup of Nations with 16 teams and we continue to see new countries qualifying. That shows how much the game has grown across the continent.

I'm also very happy with what is happening in Cameroon. We now have seven players from our domestic league in the national team, which shows the work being done at local level.

The league continues to improve and there is a lot of talent coming through. I believe that in the next few years several of these players will be competing at the highest professional level.

Every year we discover new talent across Africa. Women's football continues to grow and I believe its future is very bright.

CAFOnline.com: Cameroon missed the previous Women's AFCON. How difficult was that experience?

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné: It was very painful for all of us.

It was only the second time Cameroon had failed to qualify. The day we were eliminated was heartbreaking, and when the tournament started it became even more difficult because we were watching other teams instead of being there ourselves.

We are used to competing at this tournament, so it was hard to accept.

CAFOnline.com: Cameroon return this year in a group with Ghana, Mali and Cape Verde. What are your thoughts?

They are all very good teams and we respect every one of them. At a Women's AFCON, anything can happen. We also know how difficult our qualification campaign was.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We are approaching this tournament with humility. Our responsibility is to represent Cameroon well and give everything on the pitch.

CAFOnline.com: This year's tournament theme is "Born Winners." What does that message mean to you?

For me, every woman who will play at this tournament is already a winner. Some players will be experiencing their first Women's AFCON, and simply reaching this stage is already a great achievement.

Playing in Africa's biggest women's football tournament is something to be proud of. What happens after that depends on what you do on the pitch.

CAFOnline.com: Finally, what message would you like to send to Cameroon's supporters?

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné: Our supporters have always stood by us, even when we failed to qualify for the last tournament.

They have never stopped believing in us and we want to thank them for that.

We promise to give everything for Cameroon. Whatever challenges we face, we will fight until the end.

That is the Cameroonian spirit. We respect every opponent, but we never give up and we never stop believing in ourselves.