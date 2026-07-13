Liberia: Nimba County Superintendent Addresses Karnplay City Mayor's Concerns

Ganta City — Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono has addressed concerns raised by the Mayor of Karnplay City about operational challenges facing the city's administration.

The response follows the Mayor's public appeal for increased support, citing a lack of office space, transportation, furniture, office equipment, and other essential logistics required by the Karnplay City Corporation.

Superintendent Gono acknowledged the challenges but said the county has taken steps to support Karnplay's development.

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She said the county has not abandoned the municipality and cited a financial commitment approved by the Nimba County Council.

Lawmakers representing the area previously appealed for assistance to construct a City Hall for Karnplay, according to Gono.

In response, Gono said the Nimba County Council approved US$100,000 to support the city's development initiatives.

She described the City Hall project as a strategic investment to strengthen Karnplay City's administrative capacity.

She said the facility is expected to provide a better working environment for city officials and enhance local governance.

Gono said the new City Hall will also improve the city's ability to generate local revenue.

"I expect that such a hall will help Karnplay City raise revenue. To say there has been no support from stakeholders is unrealistic," she said.

She compared the initiative with similar projects in other municipalities across Nimba County.

Gono said Ganta City is also expected to benefit from a similar project, while Tappita City has already seen results from investments in its municipal facilities.

She said these developments are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen municipal administrations throughout Nimba County.

She said the Karnplay City Hall is expected to improve service delivery, accountability, and urban development.

She said infrastructure development remains key to building effective local governments.

The exchange comes amid ongoing public discussions about the need for more logistical and financial support for municipalities across Nimba County.

City authorities continue to call for additional resources to deliver public services and manage their communities.

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Gono said her administration will continue to work with city authorities, lawmakers, the Nimba County Council, and development partners to support municipalities across the county.