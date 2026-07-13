Liberia Reports SDG Gains At UN Forum

New York — Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals, saying the country is taking greater ownership of its development agenda despite global economic challenges.

Ngafuan made the statement while presenting Liberia's Third Voluntary National Review at the 2026 United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York.

Liberia was among 35 countries presenting national reviews under this year's forum theme, "Transformative, Equitable, Innovative and Coordinated Actions for the 2030 Agenda."

Ngafuan said the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, covering 2025 to 2029, serves as Liberia's roadmap for implementing the SDGs.

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He said the National Development Plan contains 375 development interventions, about 83 percent of which are directly aligned with specific SDG targets.

According to Ngafuan, Liberia's national poverty rate declined from 34 percent in 2020 to 29.6 percent in 2024, while the country's Human Development Index now stands at 0.510.

He said GDP growth is projected at 5.5 percent in 2026, while inflation has declined to 5.3 percent after reaching double digits in 2023.

Ngafuan also reported progress in health and education, saying maternal mortality continues to decline, disease surveillance can now detect outbreaks within 24 to 48 hours, school enrollment is increasing, and expanded technical and vocational education programs are providing practical skills to young Liberians.

He said mobile money accounts increased from 1.5 million in 2020 to more than 3.5 million, expanding financial access, particularly in rural communities.

Access to safe drinking water has increased to 78.8 percent, sanitation coverage has improved from 18 percent to 28 percent, and electricity access has expanded from 32.7 percent to 38 percent, supported by generation capacity of 146 megawatts driven largely by renewable energy, he said.

Ngafuan said paved roads increased from about 1,300 kilometers in 2023 to about 1,450 kilometers by the end of 2025, with a target of 2,000 kilometers by 2029. He also said 4G coverage now reaches 80 percent of Liberia, domestic revenue grew from US$606.3 million in 2023 to more than US$840 million in 2025, and construction has begun on Liberia's first Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone.

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Ngafuan acknowledged that Liberia continues to face external pressures, including the withdrawal of support from a major development partner in 2025, rising global fuel and food prices, and increasing debt servicing obligations.

"Liberia is not retreating. We are taking ownership. We are modernizing tax administration, accelerating digital transformation, strengthening climate resilience, and mobilizing more domestic resources to finance our own development priorities. Our commitment to ensuring that no Liberian is left behind remains steadfast," Ngafuan told delegates.

He said the Third Voluntary National Review was developed through a participatory process, with more than 40 percent of consultations led by civil society organizations, women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Ngafuan called for stronger international partnerships, increased private sector investment, innovative financing, technology transfer, and enhanced global cooperation to accelerate progress toward the SDGs by 2030.

Liberia's delegation also included Mines and Energy Minister R. Matenokay Tingban and Labor Minister Cooper Kruah.