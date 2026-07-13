Liberia Must Make China's GDI Lessons Count

As the Global Development Initiative (GDI) marks its fifth year, China is again placing its development experience before countries of the Global South, particularly its long struggle to lift millions of citizens out of poverty.

For several days now, the Chinese Government, through the Global Development Promotion Center (GDPC), with support from the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), has brought together senior journalists and editors from Global South countries under the International Media Youth Training Program.

The objective is clear: to share practical lessons from China's development journey and to explain how the GDI, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 76th United Nations General Assembly in 2021, can support development efforts across poorer and emerging nations.

Liberia, like many countries in the Global South, cannot afford to ignore such opportunities. Over the years, China has opened its doors through people-to-people exchanges, offering training to government officials, health workers, students, journalists, and professionals from developing countries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These are not mere diplomatic gestures. They are capacity-building opportunities that, if properly applied, can help countries like Liberia confront poverty with discipline, planning, and measurable action.

However, Liberia must understand that China's experience is not a ready-made formula to be copied wholesale. Every country has its own history, institutions, resources, and development challenges. What Liberia needs is not slogan-driven adoption, but careful adaptation of useful lessons to its own national development agenda.

This is where the Liberian Government must demonstrate seriousness. Officials who benefit from such training should not return home only to file reports that gather dust. They should be placed where their new knowledge can influence policy, strengthen institutions, and improve service delivery.

For too long, Liberia's poverty alleviation programs have sounded impressive on paper but produced little on the ground. Agriculture, often described as a key pillar of poverty reduction, has repeatedly been undermined by weak implementation and allegations of corruption.

Reports that some personnel pursue grant beneficiaries to recover portions of project funds for personal use are disturbing. Such conduct does not only rob farmers and communities; it also defeats the very purpose of development assistance and destroys public trust.

If Liberia is serious about implementing the GDI or any poverty reduction strategy, it must put accountability at the center. There must be clear monitoring, regular evaluation, and firm punishment for officials who abuse programs meant to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sending officials abroad for training is one thing; using the knowledge they acquire to transform lives at home is another. Liberia must not continue to waste opportunities through indifference, corruption, and poor implementation. China may continue to offer support, but it will not do Liberia's work for Liberia. That responsibility rests squarely with our own leaders.