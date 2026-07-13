Nigeria: President Tinubu Congratulates Kabir Shagaya At 40

document

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has congratulated Mr Kabir Shagaya, Director of Strategy at Cavista Holdings, on his 40th birthday, commending his contributions to enterprise development, strategic investment, innovation, and national development.

The President joins family, friends, business associates, and well-wishers in celebrating a distinguished professional whose career has been marked by a commitment to expanding economic opportunity, mobilising investment, and building institutions that create lasting value across Nigeria and the African continent.

President Tinubu notes that, through his leadership at Cavista Holdings, Mr Shagaya has helped shape investments in agriculture, technology, hospitality, and financial services, while advancing initiatives that strengthen value chains, improve livelihoods, and promote sustainable development.

The President also acknowledges Mr Shagaya's record of public service and entrepreneurship, including his contributions to investment promotion, climate resilience, and humanitarian interventions. He recalls that Mr Shagaya's logistics expertise was among the private-sector capabilities deployed to support Nigeria's response to the Ebola outbreak, reflecting his longstanding commitment to national service in moments of critical need.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Tinubu further commends the work of TAG Africa under Mr Shagaya's leadership in partnering with governments, institutions, and the private sector to deliver social impact initiatives, including distributing relief materials to vulnerable communities across the country.

President Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah will grant Mr Shagaya continued good health, wisdom, and strength as he celebrates his 40th birthday, and wishes him many more years of purposeful service, impactful leadership, and fulfilment.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

July 12, 2026