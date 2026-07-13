Liberia: Despite Liberia's Educational Challenges, Keynote Speaker Challenges Graduates to Pursue Excellence

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer of Jackson F. Doe Hospital, Dr. Victor Z. Kaizer, has challenged graduating students of Konbah Leadership Academy (KLA) to remain committed to excellence despite the numerous challenges confronting Liberia's education sector.

Serving as keynote speaker during the academy's closing and graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 4, Dr. Kaizer urged students to embrace discipline, hard work, consistency, and continuous learning as the foundation for success.

Speaking on the theme:, "Striving for Excellence in the Midst of Challenges," Dr. Kaizer described education as a powerful tool for transforming lives and building a stronger nation.

"Whenever opportunities such as this are given to me to speak, I consider it a great pleasure and feel privileged to enlighten the minds of our future generation," he said.

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He encouraged graduates to remain focused on achieving their personal best regardless of the obstacles they may encounter, stressing that excellence is a journey rather than a destination.

Dr. Kaizer advised students to cultivate effective study habits, complete assignments on time, seek academic support from teachers when necessary and view challenges as opportunities for growth.

He also urged them to participate in extracurricular activities such as quizzing competitions, spelling bees, and debate programs to sharpen their academic abilities, leadership skills, and self-confidence.

The Jackson F. Doe Hospital CEO expressed concern over what he described as the steady decline in Liberia's educational standards, warning that the country's future depends on reversing the trend.

"In the past, a ninth-grade student could compare favorably to a high school student in terms of knowledge and articulation, but today many college graduates struggle to match the standard of high school graduates from two decades ago," he observed.