Liberia: Young Students Urged to Embrace Patriotism As Foundation for Peace and National Development

Bopolu City — Gbarpolu County Elections Magistrate, Ernest K. McCay Sr., has challenged students of the Farwenta Elementary and Junior High School to embrace patriotism as a lifelong national duty, describing it as the foundation for peace, unity and sustainable national development.

Delivering the keynote address at the school's closing program held on Friday, July 10, in Bopolu City, Magistrate McCay said patriotism extends far beyond symbolic acts such as waving the national flag or singing the national anthem, stressing that genuine patriotism is demonstrated through daily acts of honesty, discipline, respect and service to others.

Addressing students, teachers, parents and invited guests, the Elections Magistrate indicated that the conclusion of another academic year represents more than an academic milestone, but also marks the beginning of greater responsibilities for young Liberians.

"As we gather here today to close another remarkable chapter in our school's journey, we stand at a powerful crossroads. We are not just ending a school year; we are preparing to step into a wider world where each of us carries a responsibility that is both simple and profound. That responsibility is patriotism," Magistrate McCay told the gathering.

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He explained that patriotism begins with small acts of integrity, including respecting elders, maintaining honesty during examinations and taking responsibility for protecting school property, noting that these seemingly ordinary actions help shape responsible citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to Liberia's future.

Magistrate McCay likened the nation to a ship in which every citizen plays an important role in ensuring its safe journey.

"A nation is like a ship, and every citizen is a sailor. If every sailor only thinks of his own comfort, the ship will drift into dangerous waters. But when each sailor works for the safety of the vessel, the journey is safe and prosperous."

He noted that patriotism requires citizens to contribute positively to national development rather than merely benefiting from the country's resources.

The Elections Magistrate urged students to study Liberia's history to better understand the country's past challenges while preparing themselves to build a stronger future.

"This duty is not for soldiers alone. It is the duty of every student, every teacher and every parent."

Magistrate McCay emphasized that patriotism plays a critical role in fostering peaceful coexistence and preventing conflict within society.

"When we love our country, we care about our neighbors. We choose dialogue over violence. We help the poor and stand up for the weak. Patriotism fills the cracks that lead to conflict because a patriot sees every citizen as a brother or sister in the same family."

He highlighted national unity as one of the strongest pillars of patriotism, describing Farwenta School as an example of how people from different families and backgrounds can work together as one community.

Magistrate McCay craved that Liberia's diversity be viewed as a source of strength rather than division irrespective of different varying opinions.

"We may have different opinions, but we share one roof - our country. It is this unity that turns a crowd of people into a powerful, peaceful nation capable of overcoming any challenge."

Acknowledging that patriotism is often tested during difficult times, Magistrate McCay cautioned against reducing love for country to mere praise while ignoring national shortcomings.

Instead, he encouraged students to become active contributors to national progress by acquiring education and skills that will enable them to solve Liberia's problems.

"A true patriot is not the one who only praises the country. A true patriot is the one who sees the flaws and works to fix them."

He furthered that students who dedicate themselves to becoming doctors, teachers, engineers and other professionals are already fulfilling one of the highest forms of patriotic service because they are preparing to improve the lives of fellow citizens.

Magistrate McCay reminded the graduating students on the importance of education, intoning that education is not solely intended to prepare them for examinations, but to equip them for meaningful service to society.

He said every academic subject contributes to nation-building.

"When you learn math, you are learning to build bridges. When you learn science, you are learning to heal the sick. When you learn history and civics, you are learning to govern justly. Every lesson is a step toward a stronger, more peaceful nation."

Magistrate McCay also challenged every student to perform at least one patriotic act each day, while suggesting simple actions such as picking up litter, helping younger students with their schoolwork or choosing honesty even when it is difficult.

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He compared these daily acts to individual bricks used in constructing buildings, saying that while a single brick may appear insignificant, thousands combined can build schools, homes and ultimately a nation.

"You are those bricks, and your hands are the builders of our peaceful future," he declared.

Magistrate McCay also described patriotism as the "soil in which peace grows," stressing that lasting national peace depends on citizens who are willing to serve rather than merely benefit from their country.

He encouraged students to leave Farwenta not only with academic knowledge but also with a commitment to becoming responsible citizens dedicated to promoting peace, unity and national development.

"As we close this program and look ahead to the future, let us remember that Farwenta has prepared us for more than exams. It has prepared us for life. The greatest exam is whether we will be patriots--people who love, serve and protect their nation," he added.

The ceremony marked the official close of the 2025-2026 academic year at Farwenta Elementary and Junior High School and brought together education stakeholders, community leaders, parents and students to celebrate the achievements of learners while encouraging them to become responsible citizens committed to Liberia's peaceful future.