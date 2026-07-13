Liberia: When Truth Comes Under Fire - Defending Rodney D. Sieh, Press Freedom, and Liberia's Democracy

opinion

As I invite readers into this important defense of an extraordinary journalist, one truth remains undeniable: those who fear the truth often seek to silence the messenger.

At a moment when Liberia faces serious questions surrounding the US$19 million drug scandal, attempts to intimidate, discredit, or undermine investigative journalism are far bigger than an attack on one individual. They represent a dangerous assault on truth, accountability, press freedom, and the democratic values that must guide our nation.

President Joseph Boakai has publicly declared that in the ongoing investigation into allegations surrounding a reported US$19 million cocaine trafficking case, "no stone will be left unturned." That promise deserves the support of every patriotic Liberian. Yet one must ask a fundamental question: if the nation genuinely seeks the truth, why has so much energy been devoted to attacking the journalist whose investigative reporting could help illuminate it?

When those who profess to support transparency choose to vilify the messenger instead of objectively engaging with the information placed before the public, they invite legitimate concern. Rather than strengthening confidence in accountability, such conduct risks creating the impression that uncomfortable questions are unwelcome and that scrutiny itself has become the target.

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This is why I stand in defence of Rodney D. Sieh--not because he is beyond criticism, nor because any journalist should be immune from legitimate challenge, but because the principles at stake transcend any individual. A free press remains one of democracy's strongest safeguards against corruption, abuse of power, and impunity. When investigative journalism comes under pressure through campaigns of intimidation or personal attacks, it is not merely one reporter who is placed at risk; the public's right to know is equally endangered.

Democracy does not demand that citizens agree with every newspaper article or investigative report. Indeed, vigorous disagreement is healthy. However, disagreement must be answered through evidence, lawful investigation, transparent communication, and reasoned debate--not character assassination or attempts to diminish the credibility of journalists simply because their reporting is politically inconvenient.

Liberia's Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of the press because our democratic order recognises that governments, institutions, and public officials must remain accountable to the people. Investigative journalists perform a vital constitutional function by asking difficult questions, following evidence wherever it leads, and bringing matters of public concern into the national conversation. Their work complements--not undermines--the pursuit of justice.

It is also important to recognise a troubling pattern. The growing hostility directed at critical voices in civil society, independent media, and public institutions raises concerns about the shrinking of democratic and civic space. Democracies are not weakened by scrutiny; they are strengthened by it. What weakens democracy is the belief that criticism must be silenced rather than answered.

My defence of Rodney Sieh is rooted entirely in principle. It is certainly not based upon personal convenience or favour. Anyone familiar with Liberia's media landscape knows that FrontPage Africa has subjected me, my activism, and organisations with which I have been associated to rigorous public scrutiny over many years. At times, I have disagreed with aspects of its reporting or editorial positions. Yet I accepted that scrutiny because public life demands accountability. Those who choose leadership, activism, or public office cannot reasonably expect immunity from examination.

The same standard must apply consistently. Public officials, political leaders, business figures, and influential personalities must accept that legitimate media scrutiny is an indispensable feature of constitutional democracy. We cannot selectively celebrate press freedom when coverage is favourable while condemning it when difficult questions arise.

Rodney D. Sieh has earned a reputation as one of Liberia's foremost investigative journalists through years of perseverance, sacrifice, and professional commitment. As Founder and Editor-in-Chief of FrontPage Africa, he has dedicated his career to exposing alleged corruption, abuses of power, human rights concerns, and failures of public accountability. His work has received national and international recognition, reflecting the significance of investigative journalism in strengthening democratic governance.

His journey has not been without extraordinary hardship. In 2013, he was imprisoned following a punitive libel judgment that attracted widespread criticism from international press freedom organisations and advocates who viewed the case as a serious setback for media freedom in Liberia. During his imprisonment, he suffered severe health complications that intensified concern both domestically and internationally. Yet even after enduring legal battles, illness, threats, and sustained political pressure, he returned to the difficult work of investigative reporting with remarkable determination.

Those who believe that intimidation will silence Rodney Sieh fundamentally misunderstand the man they seek to discourage. His history demonstrates precisely the opposite. Every challenge he has endured has reinforced his resolve to pursue stories that many would prefer remain hidden. Whether one agrees with every conclusion he reaches is beside the point. His persistence reflects the resilience that investigative journalism demands in societies striving to strengthen democratic institutions.

Equally important, allegations reported by journalists are not convictions. They must be investigated thoroughly, impartially, and according to law. Responsible journalism presents information that warrants public examination; responsible government investigates credible claims fairly and independently. Both functions are essential to justice. Neither should be confused with the other.

If anyone believes that Rodney Sieh's reporting is inaccurate, the appropriate response is straightforward: produce contrary evidence, welcome independent investigation, and allow lawful processes to establish the facts. Democratic societies resolve disputes through transparency, due process, and evidence--not through campaigns designed to intimidate those asking difficult questions.

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Liberia stands at an important democratic crossroads. Our nation has sacrificed too much to allow fear or political convenience to erode the constitutional freedoms that generations struggled to secure. Press freedom is not a privilege granted by those in authority; it is a constitutional guarantee that protects every citizen's right to information and strengthens public accountability.

History offers a consistent lesson. Nations progress when journalists, civil society, and citizens are free to question power without fear of persecution. They regress when criticism is met with intimidation rather than openness. The strength of a democracy is measured not by how it treats those who praise authority, but by how it protects those who challenge it responsibly.

Today, Rodney D. Sieh deserves the protection of principle, not because he is infallible, but because the freedoms he exercises belong to every Liberian. Defending his right to investigate, publish, and ask difficult questions is inseparable from defending Liberia's constitutional democracy itself.

Truth has never feared investigation. Only falsehood fears scrutiny. Let the evidence speak. Let the law take its course. Let journalists continue to investigate without intimidation. And let history remember that when truth came under fire, Liberians chose to defend accountability, constitutional liberty, and the enduring freedom of the press.

Mulbah K. Morlu, Jr., Social Justice Activist and Chairman of Stand