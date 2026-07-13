Nigeria: Lagos Expands Rail Master Plan to 11 Lines, Signs MOU for Railway Training Centre

The Lagos State Government has expanded its Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP) from six rail lines to 11 rail lines and one monorail as part of efforts to improve mass transit and meet the transportation needs of its growing population.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced the development following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to establish a Railway Training Centre for the development of skilled manpower for the state's expanding rail network.

LAMATA Managing Director, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, said the revised master plan reflects the state's growing transportation demands and its long-term vision of building an integrated and efficient public transport system.

According to her, the expansion of the rail network has made it necessary to establish a globally certified railway training institution to equip Nigerians with skills in railway operations, signalling, maintenance and customer service.

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Akinajo said the state aims to ensure that its rail infrastructure is operated and maintained largely by Nigerians, a move expected to create jobs, reduce dependence on foreign expertise and strengthen the local economy.

She disclosed that more than 400 personnel, including train operators, customer service officers and technical staff, have been trained since commercial operations commenced on the Blue and Red rail lines. She added that the Blue Line currently has more than 90 per cent local staffing.

Speaking on the initiative, CCECC Vice President, Sun Xiangchun, described the proposed Railway Training Centre as timely, saying it would combine classroom instruction, practical training and simulation-based learning to produce skilled railway professionals.

According to LAMATA, the training centre is part of its long-term strategy to build indigenous technical capacity as Lagos develops what is expected to become one of Africa's largest urban rail networks.

At present, only the first phases of the Blue Line and Red Line are operational, while work continues on their extensions.

The authority said the revised transport master plan also includes the proposed Green, Purple, Orange and Yellow rail lines. It added that the state is exploring an extension of the Red Line into Ogun State to enhance regional connectivity.

LAMATA explained that the expanded rail network aligns with the Lagos State 2050 Mobility Master Plan, which prioritises rail transport, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and ferry services as part of efforts to reduce traffic congestion and provide sustainable transportation for the state's growing population.