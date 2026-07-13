Nigeria: Video - 'Abia, I'm Your Next Governor' - Actress Doris Ogala

Nollywood actress and African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State, Doris Ogala, has sparked reactions on social media after declaring that residents of the state have "no choice" but to accept her as their next governor.

The statement was made during a TikTok Live session, a clip of which began circulating widely on Sunday, as the actress expressed confidence about her chances in the 2027 Abia governorship election.

Addressing viewers during the livestream, Ogala predicted victory and insisted that her emergence as governor was certain.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I, Doris Ogala, as your governor, you don't have choice. Doris will be your governor, you don't have choice.

"God has said it, so shall it be. It is very simple, why don't you get that?"

The remarks quickly generated debate online, with the video attracting widespread attention across social media platforms.

Ogala recently emerged as the AAC's governorship candidate for Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Following her emergence, she pledged to unseat incumbent Governor Alex Otti, promising to prioritise the welfare of Abia residents, create employment opportunities and drive economic growth if elected.

Before venturing into partisan politics, Ogala established a career in Nollywood before becoming actively involved in political advocacy through the AAC, participating in campaigns and protests on issues affecting Abia State.

In June 2026, the actress was hospitalised after collapsing during a political consultation in Umuahia. She was admitted to the Federal Medical Centre, where she later interacted with patients from a wheelchair and prayed with them, an incident that drew mixed reactions on social media.

Vanguard News