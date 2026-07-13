Nigeria: Court Okays Trial of 4 for Hacking Into Firm's Bank Account

ABUJA — The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, gave the Inspector General of Police (IGP) the nod to arraign four persons for allegedly hacking into the financial records of a company.

According to an eight-count charge before the court, the defendants used electronic communication systems and banking computer infrastructure to access, intercept and disclose confidential financial data belonging to a corporate account holder, Makers Island Company Limited, without lawful authority or court order.

Listed as defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/349/2026 are: Oluwaseyi Famousa, Paul Oku and Yesu-Felix Alice, as well as the bank that was joined as the 3rd defendant in the matter.

The defendants were said to have committed offences contrary to Sections 6, 11, 12(2), 16(1) and 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

When the case was called on Monday, only the 1st defendant was in court.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. F. G. Gabriel, told the court that all the defendants had been served with copies of the charge, except the bank, which he said would be served before the close of work.

Consequently, the trial judge, Justice Hauwa Yilwan, adjourned the case until July 21 for arraignment.

Meanwhile, some counts in the charge against the defendants read: "That you, Oluwaseyi Famouza, Paul Oku, Zenith Bank, and Yesu-Felix Abosede Alice, between the 4th day of December 2025 and the 22nd day of January 2026, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to unlawfully access, obtain, transmit, and disclose confidential financial records of Makers Island Company Limited, without lawful authority or court order, and in doing so committed an offence contrary to Section 27 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended).

"That you, Oluwaseyi Famouza, Paul Oku, Zenith Bank, and Yesu-Felix Abosede Alice, on or about the said dates, did use computer systems and electronic communication networks to fraudulently obtain, divert, and manipulate confidential banking information of Makers Island Company Limited, with intent to cause unlawful gain or disadvantage, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 14(7) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended).

"That you, Oluwaseyi Famouza, Paul Oku, Zenith Bank, and Yesu-Felix Abosede Alice, on or about the said dates, did unlawfully alter, redirect, and interfere with electronic communications and account-related data of Makers Island Company Limited, without lawful authority, thereby obstructing the proper transmission and integrity of such data, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 11 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended)."