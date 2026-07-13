Nigeria: My Greatest Fear Is Not Knowing When to Quit Music - Davido

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about what he considers his greatest fear, admitting that he worries about not knowing the right time to step away from music.

Speaking during a recent video broadcast, the award-winning singer reflected on the pressures that come with fame and the emotional toll experienced by celebrities whose popularity fades over time.

According to Davido, watching once-successful public figures lose their relevance is frightening, adding that he would establish a therapy centre to support celebrities dealing with life after fame if given the opportunity.

He said, "If there is one thing I could build, I would build a therapy centre for people who were popular and very successful people. Because it is crazy to be on top of the world and the next moment you are not.

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"Even in soccer, you win World Cup, Champions League and other trophies and people still don't think it is enough. For instance, look at my good friend Ronaldo - after everything he's done for football, they still laughed at him for exiting the World Cup.

"That is my greatest fear. I have worked so hard for me to come and spoil it with something. I pray to God every day to show me the right time to pack it up."

The singer explained that maintaining success can be just as challenging as attaining it, noting that public expectations remain high regardless of an individual's accomplishments.

Davido's remarks add to ongoing conversations about the mental health challenges faced by entertainers and professional athletes, particularly those navigating life at the peak of their careers and beyond.

Vanguard News