Liberia: Chap Agro Among First Eight Companies Certified By Liberia's New Seed Development and Certification Agency

Monrovia — Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP) Agro Inc. has become one of the first eight Liberian-owned companies to receive official certification from the newly established Seed Development and Certification Agency (SDCA), marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen local seed production and achieve agricultural self-sufficiency.

The certification, presented on July 10, 2026, at the SDCA headquarters, follows years of advocacy and national engagement that led to the establishment of Liberia's first national agency dedicated to seed development, certification, and quality assurance.

The certificate was presented to CHAP Agro Chief Executive Officer, Bishop Robert S.M. Bimba, by Roseline D. Snoh, Deputy Director General for Variety Registration and Release, On behalf of Hon. Jobson Momo, Director General of SDCA..

Speaking after receiving the certification, CHAP Agro described the achievement as a historic moment for Liberia's agriculture sector and a major step toward reducing the country's dependence on imported seeds and planting materials.

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The company commended the Government of Liberia, particularly the Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, for establishing the Seed Development and Certification Agency.

"This is a bold step in the right direction," CHAP Agro said, noting that the agency will strengthen quality seed production, improve farmers' access to certified planting materials, and create new business opportunities for Liberian-owned seed enterprises.

According to the company, the certification ushers in a new era in which locally produced certified seeds and cassava cuttings can increasingly replace imported planting materials, helping retain investment within Liberia while boosting food production and supporting rural livelihoods.

CHAP Agro also acknowledged the support of the European Union (EU) for its contribution toward the establishment and strengthening of the Seed Development and Certification Agency.

Among the first batch of certified Liberian seed companies were CHAP Agro Inc., Arjah Farm, John Salma, AAIC, and several other local agricultural enterprises.

The company called on farmers, cooperatives, development partners, and other stakeholders to source certified seeds and cassava cuttings from licensed Liberian seed companies as part of national efforts to improve agricultural productivity and food security.

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CHAP Agro further congratulated the Seed Development and Certification Agency, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Government of Liberia, fellow certified seed companies, and farmers across the country, describing the certification exercise as a landmark achievement that lays the foundation for a stronger and more resilient agricultural sector.