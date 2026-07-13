Nigeria: U.S. Backs Nigeria to Prosecute Terrorism - Related Offences

The new U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Frank Garcia, meeting with Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, in Abuja.- the first of three stops on Garcia's first African trip since taking office last month.

The United States of America has thrown its weight behind Nigeria in the efforts to combat terrorism by ensuring a system that will effectively prosecute terrorism-related offences in the country as well as boost intelligence sharing.

Indications to this development emerged when Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, on Monday, 13 July 2026, received the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the long-standing strategic partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

A statement issued on Monday by the spokesman of the Ministry Kimiebi Ebienfa said the Minster reiterated Nigeria's commitment to addressing security challenges through enhanced law enforcement, prosecution of terrorism-related offences, improved protection of vulnerable communities, and sustained efforts to secure the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad Basin.

The minister also highlighted the significant progress recorded through the Nigeria-United States Joint Working Group and noted ongoing preparations for the next bilateral engagement scheduled for Washington DC, in August 2026.

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Ambassador Enikanolaiye underscored the importance Nigeria attaches to its bilateral relations with the United States. He expressed confidence that the visit would deepen cooperation across key sectors and provide further impetus to the growing partnership between both countries.

The Minister of State reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to strengthening collaboration in the area of trade and investment, maritime security, counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and regional peace and security.

He further emphasized that Nigeria remains committed to constructive dialogue on matters of mutual concern, including migration and consular issues. He reaffirmed Nigeria's position that while security challenges exist, they should not be misconstrued as a policy of religious persecution or genocide, stressing that the Government remains firmly committed to protecting all citizens irrespective of religion or ethnicity and to strengthening the rule of law.

In his remarks, Assistant Secretary Frank Garcia commended the strength of the Nigeria-United States relationship, describing Nigeria as one of America's most important strategic partners in Africa. He noted the increasing momentum in bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, health, technology, maritime security, and counter-terrorism, consistent with the United States' policy of expanding commercial partnerships across the continent.

The Assistant Secretary welcomed Nigeria's leadership in enhancing maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and acknowledged the country's growing role in promoting regional stability through the Multinational Joint Task Force. He also expressed appreciation for Nigeria's continued cooperation on migration and security matters and reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting Nigeria's efforts to strengthen security institutions, promote stability, and expand economic opportunities.

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Both sides agreed to sustain regular high-level consultations and intensify cooperation in areas of shared interest and people-to-people exchanges. They also reaffirmed their commitment to resolving outstanding issues through constructive dialogue and strengthening the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

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